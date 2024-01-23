"They are a great team" - Athletic Club manager labels Barcelona favourites to win Copa del Rey ahead of QF clash

Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde has termed Barcelona the favourites to win the Copa del Rey ahead of his team's quarterfinal clash with the Blaugrana on Wednesday (January 24).

Xavi's side are in mini-resurgence, winning their last two games across competitions. That includes a 4-2 La Liga win at Real Betis at the weekend, just days after a 3-1 win at Unionistas in the Copa del Rey.

Barca were coming off a humbling 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa final a week earlier in Riyadh. Considering the Blaugrana's improved recent form, Valverde reckons they could go all the way in the domestic cup this year.

“I would love to be favourites, because that would mean that in the last 10 yearsm we have won five cups, and that we would be ahead of them in La Liga, but the reality is that they have won the titles,” he said in a pre-game press conference (as per Barca Universal via SPORT).

“Barca are the current La Liga champions and that is for a reason. They haven’t lost an away game yet. Not only are they favourites in this tie, but they are also favourites to win the competition. They are a great team, and that has to be taken into account.”

Barcelona are the record Copa del Rey champions, winning 31 titles, with their last one coming in 2021. Athletic are the next most successful side in the competition, with 23 titles, with the last coming in 1984. They have lost six finals since then, with the last one in 2021.

Barcelona's 2023-24 season so far

Barca boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona haven't had the greatest of seasons. After 20 La Liga games, the defending champions are eight points behind surprise leaders Girona, who have played a game more.

Xavi's side narrowly finished ahead of Porto in their UEFA Champions League group to qualify for the knockouts for the first time in three years. They take on Napoli in the first leg on February 20.

Having lost the Supercopa final to their arch-rivals, Barca are into the last-eight of the Copa del Rey. The competition appears to be their most realistic chance of silverware this season.