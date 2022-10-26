"They should have" - Wesley Sneijder blasts Ajax for not selling midfielder to Chelsea

Former Ajax midfielder Wesley Sneijder has stated that the Dutch side should have accepted Chelsea's offer for Edson Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to Dutch outlet VI, Sneijder expressed his displeasure over Ajax's rejecting a £50 million bid from Chelsea for the Mexican professional.

Sneijder believes that Ajax could have become a much stronger team had they allowed Alvarez to leave for Chelsea. The Mexican skipped a training session to attempt to force a move but the Ajax board stood firm.

Speaking to VI, Sneijder said:

“If you compare him [Berghuis] to Álvarez, for example… Then I can still play. It plays everything back or everything wide. It’s no use to you.''

The former Dutch international said that Ajax could have brought in two good midfield options following Alvarez's sale to Chelsea. He added:

“They should have brought it to London very quickly. You really could have brought back two good, nice players for that. Do you really think he’s that special, in big matches?”

Alvarez joined Ajax in 2019 from Mexican side Club América. He has 10 goals to his name in 118 appearances across different tournaments for the Dutch side.

The Blues made a shaky start to the new season and injuries to several midfielders, including N'Golo Kante, forced the board to act on deadline day. As per ESPN, the Blues made a last-minute move for Alvarez with an opening bid of close to £50 million.

However, the offer initiated by Chelsea's then-manager Thomas Tuchel was turned down. Ajax had already allowed several of their players, including Antony and Lisandro Martinez, to leave in the summer.

The Blues ended up bringing in Swiss footballer Denis Zakaria from Juventus on loan. It is unclear if the Blues will return for the Mexican midfielder following the arrival of former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea firm favorites to sign 23-year-old West Ham United youngster

As per 90Min, Chelsea owner Todd Boehley wants to complete the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to strengthen the side's midfield. The Blues are now leading the race to sign the Englishman next year, according to the report.

Rice, who has been crowned West Ham skipper this season, is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has been on the radar of several big clubs in Europe for his dynamic capabilities in the defensive midfield position.

The Englishman has 11 goals and 12 assists to his name in 211 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.

The aforementioned report claimed that Rice remains at the top of the Blues' wanted list for 2023 as Jorginho and Kante enter the last year of their existing contracts at Stamford Bridge. Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are the other big Premier League clubs said to be interested in the youngster.

