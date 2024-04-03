"They hoped United would come again" - Spanish journalist claims Real Madrid were 'crazy' about offloading 32-year-old star to Manchester United

Spanish journalist Rodrigo Faez has suggested Real Madrid were eager to sell Casemiro to Manchester United when they learned the fee the Red Devils were prepared to pay.

Casemiro joined United from Madrid in August 2022 for €70.6 million. This made the Brazilian the eighth most expensive signing in the club's history.

The veteran midfielder impressed during his debut campaign at Old Trafford. He was a mainstay in Erik ten Hag's side, registering seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions.

Casemiro played a key role in ending Manchester United's six-year trophy drought as they clinched the Carabao Cup. They also finished third and qualified for UEFA Champions League football.

However, Casemiro has struggled this season due to fitness issues and a lack of form. He's managed five goals and three assists in 22 games across competitions but faces an uncertain future.

It appears that Real Madrid wanted to desperately get rid of their five-time Champions League winner when hearing of the money on offer. The La Liga giants used that money to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for €80 million.

Faez gave an insight into the feeling among board members at the Santiago Bernabeu regarding the transfer. He told mufcMPB's YouTube channel:

"When Manchester United came to Real Madrid to sign Casemiro, I remember talking to one of the members of Real Madrid's board, and he told me 'please, please I hope Man United buy Casemiro as soon as possible, they are crazy about the money... they are going to offer €70 million!' They hoped United would come again with this money for another player."

The price Manchester United paid for Casemiro arguably indicates the poor handling of the club's recruitment under the Glazers. The 75-cap Brazil international is struggling with second-season syndrome and is at risk of a potential departure.

Reports claim that United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to cash in on Casemiro. He has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford but could be part of a squad overhaul this summer.

Gary Neville admitted Manchester United shouldn't have signed Casemiro from Real Madrid

Gary Neville criticized his former club's transfer business.

If you'd have asked any Manchester United fan last season whether Casemiro was a poor piece of business they'd have laughed in your face. He quickly became a fan favorite at Old Trafford with man-of-the-match performances.

However, Casemiro's nosedive this season has been alarming and has coincided with the Red Devils' dismal performance as a collective. They are at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Gary Neville gave his take on Casemiro's transfer in January and he explained why it was a quick fix:

"Casemiro is a perfect example of a short-term signing that is going to cost in the long term. That signing never should have gone through a good sporting director, a good owner, and a good head of recruitment. That signing should have never gone through, it should have been a veto."

The jury is well and truly out on Casemiro and whether Real Madrid robbed the Red Devils. He became an icon during his nine years at the Bernabeu but they were extremely open to letting him go.

