"They were so humble on the pitch" - Moises Caicedo names 2 ex-Chelsea stars as his 'inspirations' as he joins London club

Moises Caicedo has named Claude Makelele and N'Golo Kante as his two idols after signing for Chelsea. The Ecuadorian has completed a blockbuster move to the west London club this summer, arriving in a British record £115 million sale from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Caicedo arrives as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league. The midfielder has spoken to the club's media and named two former French players as his idols (via the Blues' website):

"Makelele and Kante were an inspiration to me. They were so humble on the pitch. I think I can say we share similar qualities, but they were better. But now I am going to give everything for this club because they did so much for me."

Kante made 269 appearances for Chelsea across competitions since arriving from Leicester City. The midfielder, considered one of the best in the world in his heydey, joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this summer.

Makelele, meanwhile, played three seasons for the Blues and made 217 appearances. Whether Caicedo can follow his idols' footsteps and reach the pinnacle remains to be seen.

What new Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo said about importance of family

Moises Caicedo is a family man despite being a top player in the Premier League. The newly signed Chelsea star spoke about what family means to him.

He said that his family has helped him get through many difficult situations in life. Speaking about the importance of his mother and girlfriend, Caicedo said (via the Blues' website):

"My family is the most important thing. They are everything for me. It is amazing to share this moment with my Mum, and my girlfriend. I am even happier to be here with them. They are there for me in bad moments, and that’s why in the good moments I like to be with them.

"They have always supported me in every step. That’s amazing for me. They are always on my mind, even in every training session and every game. I’m a humble guy who always wants the best for his family."

Fans will hope that the youngster can fulfil his potential and become one of the top players for Chelsea.