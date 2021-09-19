“They are not invincible”- Marseille star confident of competing with PSG for Ligue 1 title

Olympique de Marseille defender Lucas Peres believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are not invincible in Ligue 1.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Lyon's game against the league leaders, Peres said beating PSG is possible. That was proved by Club Brugge in the Champions League. The Belgian side were unlucky to only get a 1-1 draw on the night.

The Marseille defender believes his side can compete with PSG. Peres thinks the title race could go down to the wire if Marseille maintain their good form throughout the season. He said in this regard:

"Everything is possible. We saw it with Club Brugge, where I played a while ago. Brugge almost deserved to win. If there had to be a winner in that game, it should have been Brugge. Of course PSG are an excellent team, but they are not invincible."

"In the championship we are in contact, everything remains open. If we continue on this rhythm, and if we win our late game against Nice we will be very close to Paris."

While acknowledging that PSG are a great team, Paredes knows it would be difficult but not impossible for Marseille to win the league title this season, saying:

"They are a great team, a high level team, but we have to be concentrated in each game to fight until the end with also the two direct confrontations that we will have against Paris, and during which we will have to be at our advantage. It's difficult, but we have to be determined every time, play well, win and have in mind that it is possible to be champion."

It is worth noting that Olympique de Marseille are the only French club to have lifted the European Cup/ UEFA Champions League. The French outfit won the 1993 Champions League final against Italian giants AC Milan. PSG are looking to emulate Marseille's feat this season after assembling a star-studded roster.

Marseille could be PSG's closest rivals for the Ligue 1 title this season

Marseille are currently unbeaten in Ligue 1 so far, and sit five points behind PSG with a game in hand. They have picked up 10 points from their opening four games, and could challenge the Parisian giants for the league title if they keep their form intact.

PSG had a disappointing Ligue 1 campaign last season, falling short by a point against Lille. This season, though, they are off to a rousing start, having won all their five games.

The Parisian giants have brought in many big-name players to help them reclaim their Ligue 1 crown and win their maiden Champions League title. PSG have signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum to strengthen their squad this summer.

