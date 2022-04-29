"They are just in that zone" - Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction for Liverpool's visit to Newcastle United

Former Republic of Ireland defender turned pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of Newcastle United vs Liverpool game.

The two in-form sides will lock horns with each other on Saturday at St. James' Park in what could prove to be a cracker of a game.

Only Jurgen Klopp's side have collected more points than the Magpies since the turn of the year.

Eddie Howe's side will therefore be a big threat to the Reds as they will be determined to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Mark Lawrenson, a former Liverpool defender, has predicted a 2-0 victory for the Reds despite acknowledging an excellent run of form from Newcastle.

The former Anfield hero reckons Jurgen Klopp's side will be tested defensively by the Tynesiders.

He also singled out summer signing Bruno Guimaraes and a rejuvenated Joelington for praise. The 64-year-old told BBC Sport:

"Villarreal did not really pose Liverpool too many problems in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, but I'd expect Newcastle to be much more of a threat going forward."

Liverpool FC @LFC We are delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club! We are delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club! 🔴

"They won't be gung-ho or anything like that, but the way they have kicked on in the past few weeks means they go into this game without being under any pressure whatsoever. All of the Magpies' January signings have done well, especially Bruno Guimaraes, who looks the real deal, and they are getting results."

He added:

"Eddie Howe made a few changes to freshen up his team for their win over Norwich last weekend, including playing Joelinton through the middle, and they all seemed to work."

Lawsenson has, however, stated that the Merseysiders have been at an entirely different level of late and will be too much for Newcastle United.

"After winning four games in a row, Newcastle will be full of confidence but, if that means they are even slightly more open than usual this weekend, that will suit Jurgen Klopp's side. I'm sure Howe's plan will still be to make sure they are difficult to beat, but I don't think the home fans will settle for seeing them put 11 men behind the ball for 90 minutes and just play for a point."

He further said:

"The problem there is that Liverpool are at a different level to any of the sides Newcastle have just beaten - the Canaries, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Wolves. Also, the way the Reds are playing makes me think they will get the result they need, no matter who is in their team. They are just in that zone."

Liverpool most be at their absolute best to beat Newcastle United

Liverpool have been relentless in recent weeks and are arguably the most in-form team in Europe right now.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and James Milner may all extend their stays at Liverpool. @MaddockMirror] NEW: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and James Milner may all extend their stays at Liverpool. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and James Milner may all extend their stays at Liverpool. #awlive [@MaddockMirror] https://t.co/7yUDKfwdq4

However, Jurgen Klopp's side must ensure that they play their best football against a red-hot Newcastle United side. The Reds have had a congested run of fixtures of late which might impact their game and Newcastle could exploit that.

