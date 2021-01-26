“They could have kept quiet” – Barcelona presidential candidate slams PSG for comments about Lionel Messi

Barcelona Presidential candidate Joan Laporta has slammed Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo for his latest comments on Lionel Messi. Leonardo recently claimed that the Argentinean is on the Ligue 1 side’s transfer target list, which did not go down well with Laporta.

The Spanish politician became the President of Barcelona in 2003 and was the architect of a golden era at Camp Nou. Until the end of his tenure in 2010, Laporta helped the Catalans reach the pinnacle of success. One of his finest decisions was to make the risky appointment of Pep Guardiola, a move that ultimately changed the history of the club. This time, Laporte is among the candidates running for the hot seat again and is among the favorites to win.

In a recent interview with Spanish station TVE, the Catalan politician criticized Leonardo’s response to rumors linking Lionel Messi to the Ligue 1 giants. Laporte asked PSG to be more respectful and said that the Parisian side should stop trying to destabilize Barcelona.

“I read that PSG had losses, and we are already talking about the few recruitments they could make. I would like to say that if we have to be respectful, we also ask PSG to be respectful with Barca and to do not try to destabilize us. We haven’t done anything to make them say they plan to sign Messi, while we’re in the middle of the season. I don’t think that’s fair. They could have kept quiet”

In an interview with France Football, the PSG Sporting director was asked to shed light on the rumors linking Lionel Messi to the Ligue 1 champions. And Leonardo added fuel to fire by revealing that the Barcelona talisman was among the players PSG would target in the summer.

Barcelona will be desperate to keep Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou beyond the summer

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

If elected, Laporta’s first job would be to ensure that Lionel Messi extends his stay at Camp Nou. Barcelona and PSG have a strained history off the pitch in recent years, most recently concerning Neymar’s future. The Catalans also irked the Ligue 1 giants by attempting to signing Marco Verratti.

With both clubs set to meet each other in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie next month, one can expect the off-field fireworks to ignite a war on the pitch. That contest could now be more than a battle for supremacy between Lionel Messi and Neymar.