"They kiss the badge and then the next moment, they move elsewhere"- Ex-Juventus midfielder explains why he wouldn't sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro has urged the Old Lady to steer clear of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgium international was heavily linked with a permanent move to Inter Milan this summer after spending a season there on loan. But I Nerazzurri reportedly ended their interest when they found out he was also in talks with Juventus over a potential deal.

According to Mauro, who won the Scudetto with Juve in the 1985-86 season, his former club shouldn't trust Lukaku. He told La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football-Italia):

"I may be old, but I wouldn’t take players like Lukaku who even publicly said that they would never wear the black and white shirt...

The 61-year-old added:

"Not to mention, that nowadays the players can do and say what they want. They kiss the badge and then the next moment, they move elsewhere. Most of the coaches pretend not to hear and not to see. I, on the other hand, remain convinced that to build a team and an important group, you have to start from the sense of belonging and have a specific identity."

Since his links to Juventus, Lukaku's prior comments on the Turin-based giants have re-emerged. In a controversial interview posted by Sky Italia in December 2021, Lukaku apologized to Inter fans and made a promise, which was(h/t TalkSPORT):

"If Juventus or AC Milan will call me in the future? Never, never. Again, never. It’s never gonna happen. Juventus wanted me before Inter, but when Conte joined Inter it was my priority to join them. In Italy, there’s only Inter for me."

Coincidentally, Lukaku has celebrated his goals by kissing the club's badge on several instances in the past. He has done it at least once at West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter.

Inter Milan looking at other options after ending interest in Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing Arsenal's Folarin Balogun after ending their pursuit of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 22-year-old striker has returned to the Emirates after a successful season loan at Stade de Reims, where he scored 21 times in 37 Ligue 1 games. According to Gianluca di Marzio (h/t HITC), he is Inter's top target in attack this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have placed a £50 million price tag on the New York-born striker. They currently have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard as their options at centre-forward.

Inter, meanwhile, could be on the lookout to fill the void left by Edin Dzeko's free transfer to Fenerbahce and Lukaku's return to Chelsea.