"They know exactly what to do" - Dimitar Berbatov makes big scoreline prediction for Manchester City vs Chelsea

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Manchester City to defeat Chelsea 3-1 in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium later today (February 17).

The Cityzens have looked in dominant form following the returns of both Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, winning their last 11 games in a row across all competitions. They are second in the table with 52 points from 23 games, two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

On the other hand, Chelsea have been extremely inconsistent this season, losing two out of their last three league games. They are 10th in the table with just 34 points and have already lost 10 league games this season.

Manchester City will be the favorites going into the clash. They have won six out of their last eight home league games against the Blues, losing the other two. However, it is important to note that Chelsea secured an impressive 4-4 draw against Pep Guardiola's men when the two sides met earlier this season.

Berbatov wrote (via METRO):

"On their day, City are a beast and they know exactly what to do. Even if a team scores first, City don’t change, they’re strong mentally and they know how to score goals. I don’t think City will underestimate Chelsea because they’re not that stupid because they’re fighting and chasing Liverpool. City are at home so I think it’ll be a win for them."

Berbatov's Prediction: 3-1

Pochettino confirms Robert Sanchez could return for Manchester City fixture but rules Chelsea superstar out

Pochettino has revealed that Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is available for selection for the Manchester City clash after recovering from injury. But the Argentine confirmed both Thiago Silva and Carney Chukwuemeka would not make the matchday squad.

Sanchez has missed the Blues' last 14 games across all competitions due to a knee injury. Djordje Petrovic has impressed in the former's absence, keeping four clean sheets in 15 appearances.

During the Manchester City pre-match press conference, Pochettino said (via Chelsea's official website):

"Robert is available too, which is good news. Always it’s good to recover a player that was playing a lot. For him to be available again is a good thing for the team. We will see if he plays tomorrow."

"It’s very good to have him back and you never know in football what can happen. It’s better to have all the players available as soon as possible and be ready to play if we decide to choose them."

Pochettino also provided an update on Silva and Chukwuemeka:

"It’s a minor injury for Thiago but I think he’s out for tomorrow and is not available. After this game, we don’t know, we will need to assess him day by day."

"Carney suffered a twisted ankle two days ago and he’s out but Levi and Malo are okay. They recovered well and they are available for tomorrow."

The Blues will also be without the services of Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, and Reece James in defense.