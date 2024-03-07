"They know when to get rid of players" - Thierry Henry makes bold claim about Real Madrid offloading Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Real Madrid offloaded Cristiano Ronaldo at the right time. The Portuguese icon was sold to Italian giants Juventus in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of €117 million after spending nine years at the club.

At the time, Ronaldo was 33, but still managed to notch up 101 goals in 134 matches for Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then endured a disappointing second spell at Manchester United before joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, where he now plays.

Lavishing praise on Los Blancos for their ability to assess when to let go of star players, Henry said (via HITC):

“The one thing they do ever-so-well is they know when to get rid of players. I am talking about it was time for Ronaldo. It was time for Casemiro. It was time for Ozil. It was time for Varane, which was more of a knee issue if I understand well. I am not talking about the players that are logical to get rid of."

He added:

“But if you think about those three – Modric, Kroos and Casemiro. They sold the youngest one. Why would you sell the youngest one?

“Well, they notified that those two can help the Valverde, the Tchouameni, Camavinga and they do that ever-so-well and you have to give them credit."

Ronaldo continues to find the net with regularity in the Saudi Pro League and has scored 22 already this campaign from 20 appearances.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland fails to confirm future plans, amid Real Madrid links

Erling Haaland

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has failed to rule out a move from the Etihad, amid Real Madrid links. The Norway international joined the Cityzens in the summer of 2022 for a reported €60 million.

Since then, the striker has bagged 81 goals and 15 assists in 89 matches across competitions. In a press conference on Tuesday (March 5), Haaland said (via GOAL):

"I'm really happy, especially with the people I'm surrounded by. The manager, the directors, the board, I am really happy I have to say. I say this now, it will probably be a massive headline, tomorrow you never know what the future brings but I am happy."

Haaland laid his hands on the Premeir League and UEFA Champions League titles during his first season with Manchester City. it seems unlikely that he would consider a move to Real Madrid soon, being contracted with his current club till 2027.