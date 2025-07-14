"They didn't know how to lose" - Chelsea star Joao Pedro comments on fight with PSG players after being shoved to the ground by Luis Enrique

Chelsea star Joao Pedro has accused the PSG players and manager of being sore losers in the aftermath of their 3-0 defeat in the FIFA Club World Cup final. The Brazil international was heavily involved as a brawl ensued following the full-time whistle, with Luis Enrique shoving him to the ground.

Ad

Speaking with Sportv after the game, Pedro explained what had led to the skirmish involving PSG boss Enrique which saw him end up on the turf. He revealed that he went to protect teammate Andrey Santos from the opposition players who took exception to his celebration, and ended up getting pushed to the ground. He said (via Metro.co.uk)

"I went to protect Andrey, I saw their players were crowding Andrey. Like a good Brazilian, I went to protect my friend. A lot of people were arriving and in that mess, I ended up getting shoved. It’s part of it. They didn’t know how to lose, but that’s football."

Ad

Trending

Former Brighton & Hove Albion star Pedro joined Chelsea just before the Club World Cup quarterfinals and quickly endeared himself to the fans with his displays. The 23-year-old was on target in the final, scoring the third goal with two minutes left in the first half. Joao Pedro has now scored three goals in only three appearances since joining the Blues for a reported £55 million plus add-ons.

A brace of goals from Cole Palmer had set the tone for the Blues before Pedro added his name to the scoresheet, as well. The European champions collectively lost their heads in the game, with midfielder Joao Neves receiving a straight red card for violent conduct in the closing stages.

Ad

PSG boss facing possible punishment for Chelsea skirmish

PSG manager Luis Enrique could face a lengthy suspension for his actions following the end of the FIFA Club World Cup final against Chelsea, says a former referee. The Spanish tactician was involved in a post-match scuffle at the MetLife Stadium as ugly scenes ensued after the final whistle.

Retired referee Iturralde Gonzalez revealed via @TouchlineX that Enrique's actions will be investigated and potentially punished. He pointed out that the PSG manager may be suspended and stopped from training the players, even, for his actions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Luis Enrique could be suspended for a long time after slapping Joao Pedro in the face. In fact, he could even spend some time without being able to train."

Enrique appeared to grab at the throat of Chelsea star Joao Pedro before slapping him in the face, leading the Brazilian to fall down. He had to be pulled away from the scene by defender Presnel Kimpembe as the situation was eventually defused.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More