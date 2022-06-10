"They know that it will be a game in which they suffer" - Sevilla president opens up on La Liga rivalries, Ivan Rakitic, and more (Exclusive)

Sevilla have been an incredible success story in recent years, and have grown into a bonafide La Liga giant. The Andalusians have worked on expanding their global support base in recent years and are well-placed to become a popular team in emerging football markets such as India.

Earlier this week, a team of delegates from the Spanish club visited the city of Bangalore to build their relationship with FC Bengaluru United. Sevilla's administration functions at an elite competitive level and could help FC Bengaluru United become a formidable force in the Indian domestic system.

Sevilla and FC Bengaluru United announce Hackathon in Bangalore

As a part of the visit, the two clubs have announced a first-of-its-kind hackathon that delves into data-driven assessments of player performance. Sevilla's touring party included their president, the CEO, and the Business General Manager.

The visit also included a press event where Sportskeeda was able to gain exclusive access to Sevilla president Jose Castro Carmona, who spoke to the team about Ivan Rakitic, the club's growth in La Liga, and the impact that this has had on some of Spain's biggest clubs.

Sevilla are quite a scary team to visit. The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan produces an atmosphere that is pretty daunting for any rival team.

President Carmona: The atmosphere at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is always special, and it is particularly special from the minute "minus five" - that is five minutes before kick-off. That's when our fans sing our anthem, which has become well-known throughout Europe and perhaps globally.

When the La Liga calendar comes out every year, we know that FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid will check when they are playing against Sevilla. That's because they know that it will be a game in which they will suffer, and probably lose.

Players like Jules Kounde and Youssef En-Nesyri are really good players that the club has scouted. You have done the work and found these players.

As a team that consistently finishes in the top four and competes with the best teams in La Liga, what do you tell these players to convince them to stay?

President Carmona: First of all, the players already know the club they are joining. We already have a reputation for sporting achievement. As part of our formula, from the first day, we give a lot of care and attention to a player and his environment. You would be amazed by how much attention is paid to the arrival of the family – to make sure they settle in and so on.

We care for our players, and we tell them that we are going to keep them happy at the club from day one. But we expect the best from them. If they deliver at their best, it is good for them as players, and also for us, economically.

Rakitic has left Barcelona for Sevilla, and his performances for the club have been excellent so far!

President Carmona: Ivan Rakitic came back home. He is very happy playing for us. When he left for Barcelona – a normal decision for such a talented player – he left a big surplus in our accounts.

From the very beginning, it was part of a plan for him to return. That was not improvised. It was part of the conversation back then that in the future, if the right conditions were in place, he would return to the club.

He returned because Sevilla is where he has succeeded the most, not only on the field, but also because he feels like a part of the family. His wife is from Sevilla, and he feels that the club is a part of his family. That’s what we try to instill in our players – that they are a part of the family.

You convince your players to become fans of Sevilla FC.

President Carmona: Normally, when our players leave the club, they do so in tears. They know they are probably taking the right steps for their careers, but what they are leaving behind is special.

I cannot recall any player leaving us, who in his last press conference while saying good-bye, was not in tears at some point. We take a lot of care of them, and we demand the most from them. It is that combination that is so powerful.

