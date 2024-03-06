“They’ll beat Man City if he plays” - Paul Merson names X-factor player who can help Liverpool win crucial Manchester City clash

Football pundit Paul Merson believes Liverpool can secure a victory in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester City this weekend if Mohamed Salah returns to action.

The Egyptian forward suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty at AFCON and missed six games for the Merseysiders as a result. He returned in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Brentford last month, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the encounter.

Salah's comeback was cut short as the 31-year-old winger endured some muscular problems that rendered him unfit. However, he could feature for the Reds against Manchester City on Sunday (10 March), with the Egypt captain touted for a return to training this week.

Salah has been in quite impressive form this season as he continues to rack up the numbers in front of goal. The former Chelsea man has scored 19 goals and contributed 10 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this term.

Merson insists they cannot defeat Manchester City without their in-form talisman who remains the club's top goalscorer this campaign. The pundit wrote in his column for Sky Sports:

"Salah gives Liverpool their X-factor and they'll beat Man City if he plays. Without him, I don't see how they're going to hurt City on a consistent basis. With Salah, they'll get after Man City and put them under severe pressure by closing down high up the pitch."

He added:

"He is one of the best players in the world and takes chances - Liverpool will get enough chances to win if Salah plays. Salah carries that fear-factor too and will make Man City think."

The Merseysiders will lock horns with Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday (March 6) before they face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, March 10.

"It's such a hard one to call" - Paul Merson discusses PL title race between Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League table by a point over second-placed Manchester City, while Arsenal trail two points behind in third. A win over the English champions this weekend would see the Reds go four points clear of City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could have a great opportunity to leapfrog one of their rivals, if not both, with a win in their fixture against Brentford this weekend.

Merson has backed Jurgen Klopp to secure his second Premier League title with Liverpool if they beat Manchester City on Sunday. He said:

"This has to be the best Premier League title run-in ever with three unbelievable teams. It's such a hard one to call. Now, if they go and beat Man City this weekend, then I'd fancy them to go on and win the league. That's how quickly it changes."

Manchester City have two extremely crucial fixtures coming up in the Premier League this month, against the Merseysiders this weekend followed by Arsenal on March 31. Merson believes the reigning champions can defend their crown if they win both fixtures.

He added:

"I don't think Man City can afford to get one point from their next two games at Liverpool and at home to Arsenal. If City win them both then I can't see anything but them winning the league title again."