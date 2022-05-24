"They’ll be looking to sign an upgrade" - Noel Whelan says Chelsea star could be a 'casualty' of Thomas Tuchel's rebuild 

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic could be shown the door in the summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues managed to secure a third-place finish in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, but just barely. The west London outfit enjoyed a strong start to the campaign but struggled with consistency in the closing weeks of the campaign.

In their last six games, they won twice, drew thrice, and lost once, ending the campaign with 74 points, 19 behind champions Manchester City.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy If we had someone like Eriksen in the pocket, behind the strikers where Pulisic played mostly today and he had those chances, he's scoring two goals and setting one. That's the difference and something a manager can't help. Good players make managers. If we had someone like Eriksen in the pocket, behind the strikers where Pulisic played mostly today and he had those chances, he's scoring two goals and setting one. That's the difference and something a manager can't help. Good players make managers.

The Blues will look to improve upon their performances next term, for which new faces could be brought in. To make room for new recruits, struggling players could be offloaded, and according to Whelan, Pulisic could be one such casualty.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan highlighted the American’s shortcomings and explained why Chelsea might look for an 'upgrade'. He said:

“Pulisic can be a game-winner for Chelsea. But that being said, he doesn’t play an awful lot of football – and when he does, he’s not consistent enough. He’s not Thomas Tuchel’s first choice.”

“I think there’ll be a lot of changes at Chelsea this summer. This still isn’t Tuchel’s side – and he’ll want the opportunity to bring his own faces in. Pulisic could be a casualty of that. They’ll be looking to sign an upgrade, I’m sure – and they need to if they’re going to challenge Liverpool or Man City next season.”

Christian Pulisic featured in 38 games for the Londoners across competitions in the 2021-22 campaign. He scored only five times and provided eight assists, often cutting a frustrating figure in front of the opposition goal.

Chelsea could consider signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is supposedly on Chelsea’s radar (via Football Transfers). Sterling’s future is believed to be up in the air and the Blues could consider signing him in the summer.

If Tuchel’s side sell one or all of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, and Christian Pulisic in the summer, they could make a move for the Englishman.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Chelsea could consider a move for Raheem Sterling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,who has one year remaining on his Man City contract and is yet to decide on his future if they sell one or all of Werner, Ziyech and Pulisic. #CFC



(via ) Chelsea could consider a move for Raheem Sterling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,who has one year remaining on his Man City contract and is yet to decide on his future if they sell one or all of Werner, Ziyech and Pulisic.(via @Matt_Law_DT 🚨 Chelsea could consider a move for Raheem Sterling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,who has one year remaining on his Man City contract and is yet to decide on his future if they sell one or all of Werner, Ziyech and Pulisic.🔵 #CFC (via @Matt_Law_DT🌕)

Despite not playing as much, Sterling popped up with quite a few important goals and assists in the 2021-22 campaign.

In the Premier League, he bagged 13 goals and six assists. Sterling's most notable goal contribution came on the final matchday when he assisted Ilkay Gundogan’s 81st-minute goal to lead City to the league title.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar