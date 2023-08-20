"They look like schoolboys" - Roy Keane destroys 2 Manchester United superstars after 2-0 Tottenham defeat

Roy Keane was unimpressed by two Manchester United midfielders in their 2-0 Premier League loss against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday (19 August).

The Red Devils fell behind shortly into the second half as Dejan Kulusevski's deflected cross was met by Pape Matar Sarr inside the box. Lisandro Martinez's 83rd-minute own goal sealed the visitors' fate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Red Devils missed four big chances, which was twice as many as Tottenham. Keane was particularly critical of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount. The skipper started as a No. 10 while the Englishman was deployed in a deeper role in midfield.

After the game, Keane said on Sky Sports (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"When I look at Mount and Fernandes, out of possession they look like schoolboys! They haven't got the physicality to get the ball back. We make excuses all the time for them, we’re told Ten Hag is a brilliant coach but we need to see it.

"They looked flat here. I'd like to know what they're doing on the training pitch. Are they over-training? They don’t look full of energy."

Fernandes may not have been overly impressive off the ball but he was lively in the final third, managing six shots and creating four goal-scoring chances. He did, however, complete just 71% of the 49 passes he attempted.

Mount, who was signed for £60 million from Chelsea this summer, was hauled off in the 85th minute. He did not make a tangible impact going forward and lost five of the six duels he contested.

Erik ten Hag explained Harry Maguire's absence in Manchester United's game against Tottenham

Harry Maguire was left out of Manchester United's traveling matchday squad for the game against Tottenham.

The English defender had been heavily linked with a £30 million switch to West Ham United because of decreased playing time. He is, however, likely to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer after negotiations with the Hammers broke down.

When Maguire's name was missing from Manchester United's squad for the league clash against Spurs, many wondered if it had something to do with his future at the club. But as it turned out, the 30-year-old had suffered a knock in training.

Shedding light on the situation, Erik ten Hag told reporters (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"He [Maguire] picked up a small issue in the final training yesterday, so he couldn't travel with us."

Lisandro Martinez recovered from a minor ankle injury to start alongside Raphael Varane. But the Argentine had a day to forget, directly playing a part in both Spurs goals, albeit mistakenly.