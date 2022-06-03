"They lost him as a person" - Robert Lewandowski's friend explains why Bayern Munich striker wants to leave amid Barcelona interest 

Robert Lewandowski's best friend has explained why the superstar forward wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer, amid reports that he is a target for Barcelona.

The 33-year-old has been of world football's deadliest strikers since his move to the Allianz Arena in 2014. He has been a key part of the Bavarians winning ten consecutive Bundesliga titles, as well as the 2021 Champions League.

"Bayern's a serious club and I believe they won't keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me". Lewandowski: "My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore"

Lewandowski netted 50 times in 46 appearances across all competitions in the most recent campaign. Amid reports that he wants to join Barcelona, last year's Ballon d'Or runner-up claimed in a recent press conference (per ESPN):

"One thing is certain today, my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation."

Lewandowski's childhood friend Kumpel Zawislak has now spoken out over the future of his best pal, who he also runs marketing and PR for. He told SportBild:

“Everyone knows that keeping a player who is mentally not at the club will not bring success, quite the opposite. FC Bayern had to adapt to such a scenario and can certainly find a solution that is sporty and financially good for the club - and also motivates them to play for the club."

“Looking at the club's behavior over the past few months, there is no doubt that Robert is not part of that future. It's a pity that nobody from the club's management wanted to have an honest conversation the whole time. He didn't deserve such treatment. And that's why they lost him as a person.”

The club is working hard to have Robert Lewandowski available for the team's preseason tour in the USA.

La Liga president declares Barcelona cannot sign Robert Lewandowski until they sell players

It is no secret that Barca are currently in a serious amount of debt following years of financial mismanagement.

Manager Xavi Hernandez will be desperate to improve his side in the transfer window. However, league president Javier Tebas has warned the Blaugrana against signing the Poland superstar.

Speaking to Marca (as translated by The Independent), Tebas claimed:

"They (Barcelona) know what they have to do. They know perfectly well our economic control rules and their financial situation. The rules are there to avoid major economic problems. I don’t know if they will sell De Jong, Pedri or Pepito Perez. They know what they have to do - sell assets and earn more, this is what they have to do."

"Barca has had many accumulated losses in the last tax years, some which could have been avoided and they have to stock the pantry. Just as Madrid have stocked up, Barcelona have emptied it. Today, they cannot sign him (Lewandowski).”

