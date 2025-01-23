"They were lucky it was only four in the end" - Jamie Carragher claims Manchester City were 'bullied' by PSG in 4-2 loss

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that Manchester City were lucky to concede only four goals during their UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Sky Blues suffered a 4-2 defeat to the French giants in an away clash on Wednesday, January 22.

After a goalless first half, Manchester City established a 2-0 lead over PSG with Jack Grealish (50') and Erling Haaland (53') finding the back of the net. However, the Ligue 1 outfit bounced back with Ousmane Dembele (56') and Bradley Barcola (60') leveled the score. Joao Neves (78') and Goncalo Ramos (90+3') sealed the win, making it 4-2.

In an interview with CBS Sports, pundit, and former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher said that City were lucky to concede only four goals against PSG. He felt Pep Guardiola's side were bullied in the game.

"Manchester City, as we know from the Premier League and at times in this Champions League group stage, they can't cope when the intensity of a game is too much for them, the physicality. They got absolutely bullied in that second half and it was men against boys. They were lucky it was only four in the end. It could have been worse," Carragher said.

The loss to PSG added to Manchester City's woes this season, as they have won only two out of their last seven games in the UEFA Champions League. The Sky Blues stand 25th in the table with eight points off seven games. If they lose their next and last UCL game against Club Brugge, they will be eliminated from the league phase of the tournament.

"PSG were better" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits his team's weaknesses after 4-2 loss to the French giants

In the post-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about his team not being able to cope with PSG their 4-2 loss in the UCL. He said (via The Guardian):

"The players suffered and PSG were better. They were better in the duels. They were quicker, faster...one more man in the middle and we could not cope with that as they were fast. After 2-0 and especially 2-1 we could not play. You have to play with the ball and they were better."

Speaking further about battling elimination, Guardiola added:

"We have a last chance against Brugge and if we don’t go through it’s because we don’t deserve it. You have to recover players and do it better."

Man City's situation in the Premier League is also far from their best as they stand fifth in the rankings with 38 points off 22 games. Between November and December 2024, Guardiola's side notably suffered four consecutive losses in the league. The English giants must improve in the latter half of the season to redeem themselves.

