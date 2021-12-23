"They made the difference" - Marcos Alonso names 3 Chelsea stars who helped Blues secure 'good win' against Brentford

Marcos Alonso has credited the impact of N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Reece James for helping Chelsea secure a 2-0 win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Marcos Alonso stated that the three aforementioned players made the difference by coming off the bench. The 30-year-old full-back also credited the fans for coming for the game even in these difficult times.

Speaking after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Brentford, Marcos Alonso said:

"Yes definitely [they made the difference], I think it was like the last push with the help from the guys from the bench, a good win, a good performance as well. It was not easy for the fans to get here given the conditions, but it was a great win and a great atmosphere as well."

Alonso also spoke about the difficulty of playing games in the midst of the pandemic.

However, the Spaniard stated that it was important for the team to stick together and bounce back to secure positive results following a poor run of form. Alonso added:

"It’s just difficult when you play so many games, with so many players with the pandemic going out it’s a little bit uncertain. But it is what it is, we have to stick together now even if the results weren’t the best in the last few games, we have to keep pushing and doing out thing and hopefully we will get the results and move back to the top."

Chelsea dug deep to secure a 2-0 win over London-rivals Brentford to qualify for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Thomas Tuchel decided to name a highly-rotated starting XI to combat players missing through COVID and a busy festive schedule.

With the game tied at 0-0, Tuchel introduced some key first-team players from the bench, including Jorginho, Mount, Kante and Pulisic, to turn the game around.

That is exactly what happened as Chelsea scored two late goals to secure passage to the semi-finals. An own-goal from Pontus Jansson and a penalty from Jorginho sealed the win for the Blues.

Chelsea have now been drawn against fellow London outfit Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the 2022 Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea secured a welcome win following two draws in the Premier League

Chelsea secured a welcome win to get back on track following two consecutive draws in the Premier League. The Blues failed to beat Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, which has seen them fall behind their title rivals.

After 18 league matches, Chelsea have picked up 38 points and are six points behind league leaders Manchester City. Thomas Tuchel's side are also three points behind second-placed Liverpool.

