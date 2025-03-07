“They made us change in the youth team’s locker room” - Romelu Lukaku lifts lid on treatment he and 2 teammates received at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has claimed that Chelsea made him change in the youth dressing room after he was frozen out of the first team in 2023. He added that the same treatment was given to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech as they were also not a part of the club's plans.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Lukaku stated that Chelsea decided he would be moving to AS Roma on loan for the 2023/24 season after dragging the deal down to the wire. He added that the decision to join Napoli last summer was set from his side, saying (via Football Italia):

"The first time, I wasn't alone. Aubameyang and Ziyech were also out of Chelsea's project. They made us change in the youth team's locker room. We waited for weeks, turning down numerous options. Last summer, I knew I was coming to Napoli. That's the business. The club says they don't want you anymore and decides when and often where you'll end up. But if you want to leave, even for serious reasons, you don't have the option. They drag it out until the last moment, they wear you down."

Lukaku played 59 matches for the Blues during his two spells at the club and scored 15 goals for them. He joined Napoli last summer and has managed to score nine times in 27 games across competitions so far.

Romelu Lukaku claims Chelsea controlled narrative in the media

Romelu Lukaku went on to claim that Chelsea tried to pressurize him by controlling the narrative in the media. He believes that they can control how the fans look at players and he has seen the dark side of it.

He added:

"Clubs have relationships with the media, and it doesn't take much to put a player in a difficult position or create the wrong image. Believe me, I've seen things I never thought I would. One day, I'd like to explain all of this to younger players, who is really working for them and who is working against them.

"In England, they had the wrong perception. To them, I was lazy. I never reacted to the attacks, to the criticism. I speak very little, I just do my job and then go home to my kids. In Italy, the judgment has flipped 180 degrees. Here, I'm seen as a hard worker."

Chelsea are in the market for a striker once again after selling Lukaku last summer. The Blues have been linked with Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko, while Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres have also been reported to be of interest.

