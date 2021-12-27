"They are the masters at that" - Pep Guardiola points out a key area where Liverpool are better than Manchester City

As we enter the halfway point of the season, Liverpool are in a tussle for the Premier League crown with Manchester City and Chelsea.

With 2021 coming to an end, we've entered the halfway point of the current Premier League season. Interestingly, Liverpool are currently vying with Chelsea and Manchester City to try to bag their second ever Premier League crown.

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola has expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Spaniard insisted City are not on the same level as the Reds in one critical area.

Liverpool are three points behind second-placed City and three clear of third-placed Chelsea heading into the Boxing Day round of fixtures.

Several matches over the last 10 days have been postponed because of increasing COVID-19 cases. Liverpool were slated to face Leeds United today. However, their clash has been postponed. This comes after gaffer Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson slammed the league for not looking after the players.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



The plan is not to open talks for new striker in January but to prepare the plan/negotiations for the summer. Pep Guardiola confirms Man City plans to @MailSport : “We didn't buy any striker. Sooner or later this club has to. One day it’s going to happen”. 🔵 #MCFC The plan is not to open talks for new striker in January but to prepare the plan/negotiations for the summer. Pep Guardiola confirms Man City plans to @MailSport: “We didn't buy any striker. Sooner or later this club has to. One day it’s going to happen”. 🔵 #MCFCThe plan is not to open talks for new striker in January but to prepare the plan/negotiations for the summer. https://t.co/CD1DZt7EQO

Guardiola has claimed his squad is not as good as Liverpool in one area of their game, despite the fact that they are six points ahead of them at the top of the table.

Here's what he said:

“We cannot attack quicker. We are not Liverpool. They are masters at that, we are not. We don’t know what we have to do with that. We know we have to drive, to drive, to drive and to play with the ball. In the first half they (Newcastle) ran and created two or three chances. In the second half, more passes, more passes, more patience."

The former Barcelona gaffer added:

“Patience doesn’t mean lazy, slow. It’s the ball. If you have the ball, you are in order and everything is stable. Stability is the ball. It’s not about defending 40 metres behind or 40 metres up front, or high pressing, or defending, or long balls, or whatever. To be stable as a team, it’s the ball, no more than that.”

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are going neck to neck in the race to bag the Premier League title

The last few weeks have been full of turmoil for Chelsea. From six points ahead to six points behind Manchester City, the Blues find themselves in a tricky situation.

Manchester City, however, have continued to power through the Premier League and are undefeated in their last five games. They take on Leicester City later today and it remains to be seen if the Foxes have what it takes to topple Guardiola's side.

Liverpool, too, have been absolutely ruthless after an array of lackluster performances last year. Liverpool drew with resurgent Tottenham Hotspur on December 19 before staging a heroic comeback against Leicester City to reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The Premier League would be finished if Liverpool signed Trent's dream players 😅 The Premier League would be finished if Liverpool signed Trent's dream players 😅 https://t.co/z9Zl2Kja5B

However, Liverpool's next few fixtures will undoubtedly test their credentials. The Reds take on Leicester City on December 29, before their game against Chelsea on January 2.

This will more or less determine the fate of both teams as a loss will push them further away from the top of the table.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa later today. However, the former Liverpool captain won't be visible on the sidelines after testing positive for COVID-19.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar