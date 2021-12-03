“They might as well burn the place down if they sell him” – Craig Burley claims Chelsea have no chance of making blockbuster signing

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley believes the Premier League giants have no chance of signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the Italian international, but Burley feels he is too important a player for Juventus to sell.

Burley told ESPN:

“They might as well burn the place down if they sell him (Chiesa). It might be problematic from his point of view, but I think Juventus have enough clout to make sure they’re not selling their best players. I don’t see Chelsea being able to get Chiesa from Juventus.”

Federico Chiesa is one of Juventus' most important players

Juventus are struggling to get going this season after selling Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The club have been on the decline ever since appointing Andreas Pirlo as manager back in the summer of 2020.

Juve failed in Europe last season but, more importantly, lost their firm grip on the Serie A trophy as well. Antonio Conte's Inter Milan broke the Turin giants' league dominance by winning the Scudetto in 2020-21.

Juventus, under Massimiliano Allegri, are a team in transition at the moment. Several key first-team players are well beyond their prime and it has adversely affected their performances this season.

As for the young guns, they need more time before starting to deliver on a consistent basis. Federico Chiesa is the most impressive young player at the club and has become their talisman this season.

He performed brilliantly in Italy's Euro 2020 campaign as well, helping the Gli Azzurri win the continental tournament.

Chelsea don't need Federico Chiesa

While it is tempting to sign a forward of high quality like Chiesa, Chelsea are already well-stacked in that department.

The Blues have made a massive financial outlay over the last two years. Chelsea have also been blessed with several young players coming through the academy set-up.

The Premier League leaders currently have a plethora of forwards to choose from and hence it makes little sense for Chelsea to invest heavily in Chiesa. The Stamford Bridge outfit could alternatively target Chiesa's Juventus teammate Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch centre-back is one of the most promising young defenders in the game and could prove to be an asset for Chelsea for years to come. The Blues are facing contract issues with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, both of whom could leave Chelsea next summer.

It would make more sense for the Blues to get the Dutch defender to replace the outgoing players.

Edited by Samya Majumdar