"They are missing something so big in that area" - Pundit urges Chelsea to sign player in key position after EFL Q/F win over Newcastle

Pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Chelsea need to strengthen their striker position following their struggles against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, December 19.

The quarterfinals of the EFL Cup saw Chelsea take on Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Although the Blues dominated possession (78%), they couldn't make the most of it as they struggled to break down the opposition defense.

In fact, they could've ended on the losing side after going behind in the first half via Callum Wilson's 16th-minute goal. But a late blunder by Kieran Trippier allowed them to bag a stoppage-time equalizer via Mykhaylo Mudryk. The west London side eventually won the tie via a penalty shootout (4-2).

After watching how Mauricio Pochettino's men struggled to find the back of the net, Jamie Redknapp has advised them to go all out and add a striker to their ranks.

“There are still more questions than answers when I watch Chelsea at the moment," he said on BBC. "I look at that squad and they have spent a billion pounds and still don’t have a number nine. I can’t take Chelsea seriously until they do. They are missing something so big in that area."

He added:

“They have these wide players, but they need a number nine, they need someone who can put the ball in the back of the net and until they do I think they are going to struggle."

Redknapp went on to suggest that the Blues should consider signing Brentford forward Ivan Toney, saying that he's exactly the type of player they need.

“They are hard to find. If you look at strikers out there, Ivan Toney is obviously one you are going to go for, but how much is he going to cost? There’s not many, they are a tough breed to find but that’s exactly what they need,” he said.

Ivan Toney would indeed be a decent addition to the current Chelsea side given his proficiency in front of goal and track record in the Premier League. He scored 20 goals in 33 league games last season.

However, he is currently banned due to gambling charges and will return to action in January. There are many clubs showing interest in the striker, including Arsenal.

What does Chelsea's Premier League goalscoring record look this season?

Despite splashing the cash on multiple new signings during the summer transfer window, Chelsea are yet to fully impress as a team this season. They've especially struggled in the attack since the campaign kicked off.

So far, the Blues have recorded just 28 goals in 17 Premier League games, conceding 26 in the process, which leaves them with a +2 goal difference. With Manchester United being the only exception, all the top nine teams in the table have outscored Pochettino's men.

As it stands, the Blues occupy the 10th position in the standings with 22 points after 17 matches. They will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday, December 24.