"They mix strength with technique" - Barcelona legend Dani Alves names his 3 favorite right-backs in world football right now

Barcelona legend Daniel Alves has named Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea's Reece James and Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi as his current three favorite right-backs in the world.

At 38 years of age, Alves is nearing the end of his career as a footballer. However, he established himself as one of the best right-backs in the history of the game during his time with clubs like Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

With the end of the road in sight for Alves, it is inevitable that he will have to make way for other young right-backs soon. Being the class act that he is, the Brazilian has no issues acknowledging the quality of some of the best players in his position right now.

Alves has heaped praise on Alexander-Arnold, James and Hakimi for their abilities as a right-back. The 38-year-old explained that the three are excellent at doing their jobs despite having different playing styles. He told FourFourTwo:

"I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much. He’s a fantastic footballer – this guy has got world-class skills. I also like to watch Reece James and Achraf Hakimi. They mix strength with technique and are also great players. The three of them obviously have different characteristics and styles, but they all know how to do the job."

Alexander-Arnold is currently the top assist provider in the Premier League this season, having set up 11 goals for his team-mates. He has also found the back of the net twice in 26 league games.

James, on the other hand, helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League last season. The 22-year-old has scored six goals and provided seven assists from 26 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this term.

Hakimi joined PSG from Inter Milan for an initial sum of around €60 million last summer. The Morocco international has contributed to a total of seven goals in 32 matches for the French giants.

Dani Alves likely to renew Barcelona contract

Daniel Alves spent eight years between 2008 and 2016 during his first stint with Barcelona. Following stints with Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo, the right-back returned to Camp Nou last November.

The Brazilian initially joined Xavi's side on a deal until the end of the season. He has scored one goal and provided three assists from nine appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana so far.

Dani Alves contract extension could be discussed soon, Barça manager Xavi confirms: "I hope he will continue with us - Dani Alves can be considered a role model. His impact for our team is amazing, he helps us a lot".

Having been impressed with the 38-year-old's performances so far, Barcelona intend to retain his services beyond this season. According to Diario Sport [via Football Espana], the Catalans will offer Alves an improved offer.

