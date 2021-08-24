"They were very naive" - Jamie Carragher questions Arsenal's tactics against Chelsea

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has slammed Mikel Arteta's tactics in Arsenal's latest Premier League defeat to Chelsea and deemed them as naive.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail), Jamie Carragher believes Mikel Arteta did not set his team right to counter the threat of Romelu Lukaku. The former Liverpool defender suggested Arsenal starting with a back four was wrong.

Carragher said:

"Having a look at what they didn't when you're playing against Chelsea it's how you deal with their system - a centre-forward and two numbers 10s and wing-backs like wingers. Arsenal - a back four against a back three was very naive."

Jamie Carragher also feels sorry for Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, who was left to deal with Romelu Lukaku all alone.

"I came up against Lukaku and Dider Drogba and I felt sorry for Mari. To be left one versus one throughout that game, no matter who you are, you would get rolled. I needed help with Drogba, Mari needed help," Carragher commented.

Despite scoring for Chelsea on his second-stint debut, Jamie Carragher believes it was Arsenal's tactics that helped Romelu Lukaku have a good game at the weekend. However, he has not played down the new Chelsea forward's skills.

Carragher added:

"I'm not trying to knock Lukaku, but what he did yesterday doesn't mean he's going to do that every week. That's bad organisation from Arsenal. He's a handful and a top striker but that football was Arsenal's own doing."

Gary Neville believes Arsenal tried to counter Chelsea's number 10s instead of Lukaku

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes Mikel Arteta set up his Arsenal side to counter the threat posed by Mason Mount and Kai Havertz instead of focusing on Romelu Lukaku. Neville said:

"Arsenal were thinking about Chelsea's numbers tens, Mount and Havertz can hurt you, of course they can - but you have to deal with the priority which is Lukaku.

"Arsenal didn't attend to Lukaku. Mount and Havertz could hurt you, but Lukaku will definitely hurt you and he absolutely destroyed them. I was amazed they didn't play the two back players, and then two in front, like a box."

Arsenal have made an underwhelming start to the Premier League season, losing both of their opening two games and are yet to score a goal. The Gunners currently find themselves 19th on the table.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are joint top of the table alongside West Ham United and Liverpool.

