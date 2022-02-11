"They need to bang their heads [together]" - Pundit believes it would be 'laughable' if Manchester United hierarchy allowed players to decide next manager

Despite sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and recruiting Ralf Rangnick as interim manager in November, Manchester United have continued to struggle when it comes to winning matches. Their most-recent away draw versus bottom-placed Burnley cost them 4th place in the Premier League table. With Arsenal and West Ham winning their respective matches, the Red Devils have been dumped into 6th place.

As Manchester United try to salvage whatever they can from the remainder of the season, speculation continues to grow around who could potentially take over as the new permanent manager next season.

While a few big names have been thrown around, recent reports have claimed that the Manchester United players are in favor of PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino taking over as their next manager, and have even openly discussed the possibility. However, pundit Simon Jordan has firmly stated that the club hierarchy has no business listening to the players in this aspect. He believes that if true, it's a 'laughable' matter and that the Red Devils players 'are in no position' to be recommending their next boss. Jordan further added that although Pochettino is a 'very good' manager, he's probably not the answer for Manchester United.

Speaking on White and Jordan on talkSPORT, he said:

“I think it’s laughable, United players are in no position to be suggesting.

“If [Man United CEO] Richard Arnold is having any of that nonsense, then he is going to go the same way as Ed Woodward.

“Pochettino to me is not the emperor’s new clothes, but he’s not far from it in my view, I think he’s a very good manager, I think he did a very good job at Tottenham and Tottenham fans are probably aghast at what I am saying.

“But to be honest with you, I’m not sure he is the answer for Manchester United, I’m not sure Ralf Rangnick is the answer for Man United, I’m not sure who the answer is."

Jordan then circled back to the matter of the players allegedly having a say in who manages them next. He reiterated that Manchester United would be making a huge mistake if they let the players determine their next manager, and that the club's hierarchy should 'bang their heads together' in that case. He said:

“But it shouldn’t be just be an envoy of players whose opinion is not sought and not needed, and if it is sought by people at Man United, then they need to bang their heads [together].

“If they think that getting advice from players is a good thing, then they should perhaps sleep on it, and if they wake up in the morning and still think it’s a good thing, then they should go back to bed.

“It’s not players that should be determining whether a manager is employed. Irrespective of how much bloody power these players think they’ve got.”

Manchester United desperately seek Premier League win against Southampton

Manchester United's Premier League clash versus Southampton could be extremely crucial

The Red Devils face a very real possibility of not finishing within the top four places in the Premier League this season, having dropped far too many crucial points already. Rangnick's men currently sit 6th in the table, but lead Tottenham Hotspur by just 3 points despite having played two extra matches.

Following their exits from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Manchester United's solitary form of consolation could come in the form of a top-four finish, with UEFA Champions League glory looking extremely unlikely. Having already lost enough ground, the Red Devils will be desperate to claim all three points when they take on Southampton tomorrow in the Premier League.

Anything but a win against Southampton could further compromise their bid to compete in next season's Champions League and Rangnick's men are certain to feel the pressure.

