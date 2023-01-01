"They need to find someone more dynamic" - Paul Merson urges Chelsea to avoid making move for Arsenal and Manchester United target

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has urged Chelsea to avoid signing Gunners and Manchester United target Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, raising concerns about the attacker's lack of physicality.

Felix, 23, has recently popped up on the radar of a host of outfits as he has fallen out of favor at the Metropolitano Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. So far, he has started only 10 of his 19 appearances across all competitions, netting just five times in the process.

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Felix has been offered to Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa on a straight loan with no option to buy. Atletico are expected to allow the Portuguese to depart on loan fee of £8 million in January.

Speaking to Daily Star, Merson claimed that new Blues manager Graham Potter is in need of a first-choice striker in January. He said:

"It's going to take Potter as much time to settle at Chelsea as it would a new player coming to a different league. He's had a bit of bad luck too. They have a £100 million player in Romelu Lukaku out on loan, and two of their best are injured. They need a striker because they can't blow teams away at the moment."

Merson opined on Felix rumors and stated that the Arsenal and Manchester United target is ill-fitted for Potter's system. He added:

"But even if they buy a striker in January, it's a big ask to get in the top four now. I've seen Joao Felix linked with them but I think he'd be a bit lightweight in this league and a bit too similar to Kai Havertz. They need to find someone more dynamic who can bully defenders and score goals. But those are hard to find."

Felix, who joined Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for £111 million in 2019, is also on the radar of PSG, AC Milan, and Juventus.

Diego Simeone opines on Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United target's future

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone shed light on Joao Felix's future amid speculations linking him with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. He said:

"While he's here, I'll try to get the best out of Joao Felix for the club. Then we will see what's gonna happen in the future."

Operating primarily as a trequartista, Felix has scored 34 goals and contributed 18 assists in 130 overall appearances for Atletico Madrid.

