“They need to do a lot of work” – Berbatov feels Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have not fulfilled expectations at PSG yet

Dimitar Berbatov has insisted that PSG trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have not fulfilled their expectations yet. The Bulgarian stressed the need for the three forwards to justify their label as the "nightmare trio."

Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona by joining PSG on a free transfer in the summer. The transfer meant that the Parisians now boast one of the best frontlines in Europe, with the Argentinean, Neymar and Mbappe leading the line for them.

The trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, though, have been the subject of a lot of criticism. This increased following PSG's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League this week. Many believe the Parisians' forwards have not lived up to their expectations.

Former Manchester United and AS Monaco star Berbatov has now insisted that Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are yet to fulfill their expectations at PSG. The Bulgarian is of the view that the frontline is not working at the moment and felt they were predictable against Manchester City.

"I don't think PSG's star-studded frontline is working at the moment. I think there is a glimpse of what it can be, but it's not there yet. They're trying, I can see that. But at the same time, when they play big teams like Man City, you could see sometimes that they knew exactly how this trio was going to play, how they were going to pass - they were predictable - and the City players read the game and knew how to stop it", Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column.

Berbatov went on to explain that Messi, Neymar and Mbappe still have to do a lot of work to justify their label as "the nightmare trio." He said:

"They need to do a lot of work to make it click. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe need to justify that label of 'the nightmare trio' for the defence. They can produce much better play and help the team produce good results."

@carra23 believe PSG won't win the #UCL because of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's record for PSG

Lionel Messi has scored four goals and provided two assists from 10 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season. The 34-year-old has struggled with fitness concerns since joining the Parisians in the summer.

Neymar has scored and assisted three goals each in 13 matches across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side this term.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has found the back of the net nine times, while providing 12 assists.

