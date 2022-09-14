"They need to make some moves" - Arsenal tipped to sign 2-3 players in January transfer window

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell reckons the Gunners need to sign a few more players in the winter to become more competitive.

The Gunners have started the new season on a positive note, winning six of their seven games across competitions. Mikel Arteta's men are atop the Premier League standings with 15 points from six games, leading holders Manchester City by a point. Arsenal opened their UEFA Europa League campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich last week.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Mikel Arteta for Manager of the Month

Martin Odegaard for Player of the Month

Gabriel Jesus for Player of the Month & Goal of the Month

William Saliba for Goal of the Month



#AFC #Arsenal #PremierLeague Arsenal's nominations for August's Premier League Awards!Mikel Arteta for Manager of the MonthMartin Odegaard for Player of the MonthGabriel Jesus for Player of the Month & Goal of the MonthWilliam Saliba for Goal of the Month Arsenal's nominations for August's Premier League Awards! 🏆🇪🇸 Mikel Arteta for Manager of the Month🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard for Player of the Month🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus for Player of the Month & Goal of the Month🇫🇷 William Saliba for Goal of the Month#AFC #Arsenal #PremierLeague https://t.co/zMxHHRB074

Despite their good recent form, former Gunners forward Thierry Henry said that his former club lack squad depth. Speaking to CBS Sports (via Mirror), he said.

"I worry about the Europa League. Why? Because of the depth of the team. I think the starting XI is good enough, but when you're going to go into those games at one point during the season, a long season, it might be a bit much."

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell concurred with Henry and observed that the Gunners require more signings. He said:

"With the injuries, there is already a strain on Arsenal’s squad. The midfield is an area that is a bit light. Mikel Arteta and Edu know that. They were trying to get a couple of players in before the window closed. The move for Douglas Luiz did not quite happen."

Campbell continued:

"The squad is not fully done yet; that is for sure. They need to make some moves and get two or three more players in January. It is going to be a long arduous season, especially after the World Cup. They really have some work to do when the window re-opens."

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Arsenal will try to sign Youri Tielemans in January, Mikel Arteta wants the Belgian player.

🟥 #AFC 🟦 #LCFC Arsenal will try to sign Youri Tielemans in January, Mikel Arteta wants the Belgian player. 🚨Arsenal will try to sign Youri Tielemans in January, Mikel Arteta wants the Belgian player. 🇧🇪🟥 #AFC 🟦 #LCFC https://t.co/IFayzXoXoL

The Gunners made five major additions to their squad this summer. They roped in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for a combined sum of around £120 million.

Arsenal will next face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday (September 18).

Oleksandr Zinchenko keen to feature in midfield for Arsenal, says journalist

Speaking on Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones said that left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is eager to play in midfield to help his new club during their midfield crisis. He elaborated:

"I think that they have no problems with using Zinchenko in that role. He's desperate for the opportunity to play there."

He added:

"We know that in his latter days at Manchester City, he was pushing for a midfield role permanently and just wasn't going to get it."

Zinchenko, 25, has played all five games for the Gunners at left-back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav