"They need to maximise a deal" - Paul Robinson suggests Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could join European giants in sensational swap deal involving 'top player' 

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Manchester United to swap Cristiano Ronaldo with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann. The pundit believes the move would suit all parties and should be done.

Ronaldo is keen on leaving Manchester United this summer and has been linked with Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side have rebuffed the rumors but are reportedly looking to offload Antoine Griezmann.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has said he isn’t surprised that manager Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. dlvr.it/SRxPTk Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has said he isn’t surprised that manager Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. dlvr.it/SRxPTk

Robinson was talking to Football Insider when he claimed Manchester United should be looking to maximize the deal that sees Ronaldo leave. He urged them to do a swap deal with Atletico Madrid for Griezmann and said:

"The problem is, Man United have got a huge asset tying up a lot of their room on the wage bill who doesn't want to be at the club. They need to maximise a deal. They have to get the right deal for the club, whatever that may be. "

He added:

"If they would like Griezmann, if that is the way the manager wants to play, it could work. That could be a way of moving Ronaldo on without incurring a huge financial loss. Griezmann is a top player.

"To lose Ronaldo and bring in Griezmann… I think they need an out-and-out number nine. I wouldn't go into the season without one. It is a position that needs to be addressed. You cannot rely on [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial."

Ronaldo personally had a good season last term as the team struggled. He scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. Meanwhile, Griezmann's return to Atletico hasn't gone according to plan. He tallied eight goals and seven assists in 38 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United were urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Former England international Paul Merson urged Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this summer.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Cristiano Ronaldo: "I wish him [Ten Hag] the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies." [mu] #mufc Cristiano Ronaldo: "I wish him [Ten Hag] the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies." [mu] #mufc

The former Arsenal forward claimed it would be difficult for the Portuguese to perform under Erik ten Hag and wrote in his Daily Star column:

"I'm sure Erik ten Hag wants to play a certain way. He'll want United to play like Ajax. To press and move the ball quickly. But it's going to be hard for a team with Cristiano Ronaldo in it to be a high-intensity pressing team. He's not going to be chasing down every ball is he?"

Chelsea and Bayern Munich were also offered the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer, but both clubs decided against the move.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far