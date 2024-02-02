"They need to take the attention out of what’s happening off the pitch" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts result of Manchester United vs West Ham United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for his former side's upcoming Premier League game against West Ham United. The Red Devils beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a thrilling league game at Molineux on Thursday, February 1.

The Hammers are sixth in the league standings, a spot above the 20-time English champions with one more point. This makes the upcoming game at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 4, all the more crucial.

Berbatov believes United must keep their minds off the off-field noise to get three important points from the game. Predicting a 3-1 win for his former side, he wrote for Metro:

"David Moyes will be back at Old Trafford where it did not go well for him. Since then though, look at the job he is doing at West Ham, a trophy, pushing for Europe again and still in the Europa League.

"Man United, well they need results, especially at home where they have lost too many matches. They need to take the attention out of what’s happening off the pitch, so I’ll go with them to win this one at home."

Erik ten Hag's side are eager to string together a run of positive results after their victory over Wolves. They are currently seventh in the league table and will hope to challenge for a top-four spot as the season progresses.

Erik ten Hag not entirely happy with Manchester United's win over Wolves

Erik ten Hag wasn't entirely pleased despite Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 win over Wolves. 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner for United deep into injury time but Ten Hag felt the game should have been closed long ago.

He said in the post-match press conference (via Metro):

"We should go up 3-0 or 4-0 but we didn’t and then in the end it is quite naïve. The way we conceded goals shouldn’t happen but then we showed resilience. Especially Kobbie Mainoo. It was a great goal.

"Of course we should do better and it was also early in the season when we totally dominate and then we give it away. We should take more responsibility in such moments and we have so much experience in the team. We should manage that.

"We have to hammer this out of the team. Such mistakes can’t happen. What is asked in that moment is leadership on the pitch. We can’t concede such goals. I have mixed feelings though, I’m pleased with the team performance."

The Red Devils had multiple chances in the first half to close down the game after taking a 2-0 lead but squandered them all. Wolves eventually managed to equalize through Pedro Neto but Mainoo ensured his side got all three points.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here