"They need more work" - Agbonlahor suggests Arsenal need more players to secure top 4 finish despite impending arrival of 25-year-old

Former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Arsenal could need more quality players to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are closing in on their fifth signing of the summer in the form of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City at a fee of around £30 million.

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that the north London club made a statement with the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The former Aston Villa striker has insisted that he believes Oleksandr Zinchenko would be a solid addition as well thanks to his versatility.

However, the former England striker has claimed that the Gunners could do with signing a right winger to deputize for Bukayo Saka. He told talkSPORT:

“For Arsenal it’s a big statement signing Gabriel Jesus, but still, they need more work."

“There’s talk of Zinchenko, who I think will be a great signing, a great addition. He’s versatile, but maybe they need another right-sided winger as back up to Bukayo Saka because Nicolas Pepe has not done it."

He added:

“These teams know that they need to keep improving their squad because it’s going to get harder and harder to challenge for the top four."

Agbonlahor has insisted that Arsenal will have to make more additions to compete with their local rivals Spurs for a top-four finish.

The 35-year-old has claimed that Manchester United's chances of a top-four finish look quite bleak. He added:

“Arsenal don’t want to be cut adrift. They want to bring in top, top players because Spurs are doing the same."

“Spurs have had a great window so it’s going to be even harder this season to get that top four and Man United fans, once again, will say that I don’t think they’ve got much chance to get top four again this season.”

Arsenal still have plenty of work in the transfer market

The Gunners have been quite active so far in the summer transfer window to bolster their squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last campaign.

They have signed Fabio Vieira from FC Porto, Matt Turner from New England Revolution, Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Even after the imminent arrival of Zinchenko, they look short of depth in a number of areas.

The Gunners could benefit by bringing in a solid backup for right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, with the Japan international being fairly susceptible to injuries.

Mikel Arteta's side also look short of both quality and depth in the middle of the park and ideally need to sign at least one central midfielder.

