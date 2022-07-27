"They needed these players more than Manchester City needed Erling Haaland" - Glen Johnson names Premier League club with the best transfer window haul so far

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has opined that Chelsea has had the best transfer window this summer among the Premier League teams.

The Blues, having remained dormant for a while, signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in the last few weeks.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has hinted at more signings. Meanwhile, The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson (via football.london) has stated that they are looking for four more signings.

Johnson, however, believes that the west London side have done their best business regardless. Speaking to GGRECON, he said:

"I think Chelsea have had the best transfer window so far. They've got Raheem Sterling in and they've got a centre-back, which they've certainly needed. They needed these players more than Manchester City needed Erling Haaland for example."

Manchester City appear to have made the best signing of any Premier League side with Erling Haaland's acquisition from Borussia Dortmund.

However, scoring goals wasn't a problem for them despite playing without a striker last season. City struck 99 times in the Premier League en route to retaining their top-flight crown.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw many of their attackers struggle last season. Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored only 31 Premier League goals between them!

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Appreciate there will be some missing the usual signing announcement videos, but the pictures Chelsea have got with Sterling and Koulibaly are really unique, eye-catching, and capture the U.S tour well. #CFC Appreciate there will be some missing the usual signing announcement videos, but the pictures Chelsea have got with Sterling and Koulibaly are really unique, eye-catching, and capture the U.S tour well. #CFC https://t.co/RDKMjOfJFN

Defensively, too, Antonio Rudiger was the only player to stand out. The rest of the backline perhaps went through the motions as the Blues conceded 33 times and finished in third place in the Premier League.

However, Rudiger has now joined Real Madrid.

Sterling and Koulibaly are among the best players in their positions and their signings have understandably raised hopes for Chelsea's new season.

Chelsea looking to make more signings

Following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their pre-season match, Tuchel wasn't happy and urged his side to buy more players.

Now, according to journalist Dean Jones (via GiveMeSport), talks have begun with owner Tood Boehly over new signings.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



Who would be a good fit for It could be a busy five weeks for Chelsea, who are aiming for another four signings before the end of the transfer window.Who would be a good fit for #CFC It could be a busy five weeks for Chelsea, who are aiming for another four signings before the end of the transfer window.Who would be a good fit for #CFC? 👇 https://t.co/hUQqSJlpWI

Sevilla's Jules Kounde has been linked with them this summer but he's reached an agreement with Barcelona. However, Chelsea aren't giving up in their pursuit of the French centre-back yet.

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is also on their radar and the Daily Mail reports that the Blues are weighing up a move for him.

Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar is another player who's being considered.

Since Sterling's arrival, the club's objectives have turned to strengthening their defense.

With Rudiger and Andreas Christensen's departures, they will need more reinforcements in their backline.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far