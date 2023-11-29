“They have nothing” - Kylian Mbappe says PSG should’ve won ‘easily’ against Newcastle after 1-1 draw

Kylian Mbappe has insisted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) should have beaten Newcastle United after he struck a last-gasp penalty to secure a 1-1 draw.

It looked as though the Parisians were set to suffer defeat to the Magpies heading into the dying embers of their UEFA Champions League clash (November 29). Alexander Isak's 24th minute had given the visitors the lead at the Parc des Princes.

However, drama ensued in the 90+6th minute when PSG were awarded a penalty after Tivo Livramento was adjudged to handled the ball in his box. Mbappe stepped up and fired in a crucial equalizer.

Luis Enrique's men conjured up an astounding 31 shots but could only convert from the spot. Their stand-in skipper alluded to his side's dominance and reckons they should have won all three points (via GetFrenchFootballNews):

"It's frustrating because we dominated from start to finish. They have nothing. We had too many clear chances and we should have easily won the match."

PSG spurned several glorious chances at goal, with Bradley Barcola particularly wasteful in the second half. Their penalty was awarded in controversial fashion as the ball hit Livramento on the chest before deflecting onto his arm.

The draw means Enrique's side sit second in Group F, three points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund. Newcastle are third, two points behind the Ligue 1 giants heading into the final set of group stage fixtures.

Jermaine Jenas labels the penalty PSG's Mbappe converted vs Newcastle a 'disgrace'

Jermaine Jenas was bemused by the award of a penalty.

Jermaine Jenas was furious with Polish referee Szymon Marciniak's decision to award PSG a penalty. He was advised to review the handball on the pitchside monitor by VAR and decided to point to the spot.

The former Newcastle midfielder felt it was one of the most disgraceful decisions he'd seen for some time. He told TNT Sports:

"It's one of the most disgraceful decisions I've seen in a long time."

The Magpies put in an excellent defensive performance but the Parisians were also extremely disappointing in front of goal. Marciniak had earned praise for his performance in a fiery Parc des Princes, dealing with the pressure from the home fans.

Yet, the Pole's decision to award a penalty hasn't gone down well. But, Mbappe made no mistake in firing past Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. The French forward had five shots, and successfully completed five of eight dribble attempts.