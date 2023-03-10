"They are in one already" - Chris Sutton predicts close fight in Crystal Palace vs Manchester City clash

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has backed Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace in what could be a tight contest on Saturday (March 11).

The Eagles host Pep Guardiola's side at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday. They go into the game on the back of a 10-match winless run but will be hopeful of causing an upset over the visitors.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions. They will be determined to keep the streak intact and remain on Arsenal's tail in the title race.

Previewing Saturday's clash, Sutton claimed that Crystal Palace face the risk of suffering relegation despite sitting 12th in the standings. The former Chelsea striker also pointed out how the Cityzens managed to beat Newcastle United last weekend despite not being at their best.

"I don't think Crystal Palace are getting dragged into a relegation battle because of their long winless run - they are in one already," Sutton wrote on BBC Sport.

"Manchester City were a bit flat against Newcastle last week but they still did enough to win. Now they need to keep their foot on the throttle, to try to reel Arsenal in."

However, Sutton suggested Manchester City's upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig could make their trip to London tricky. He nevertheless expects Guardiola and Co. to come away with a narrow 2-1 win.

"City's biggest issue here is probably their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Tuesday," Sutton wrote. "Pep Guardiola will be shuffling his squad with that game in mind.

"Still, Phil Foden's return to form is massive for them. He has given them a lift at the right moment, and his imagination and energy could make the difference here too - if he plays. 1-2 [in City's favor]."

Crystal Palace are only five points above the drop zone, having failed to win a single game since the turn of the year.

Can Manchester City catch Arsenal in the Premier League title race?

Manchester City are currently second in the table with 58 points from 26 games so far. League leaders Arsenal boast a five-point lead over them with 12 matches left to play this season.

While Guardiola's side are the favorites to beat Crystal Palace, the Gunners have a tricky trip to Fulham coming up on Sunday (March 12). The Cottagers, who sit seventh in the table, will be determined to cause an upset over the north London giants and boost their hopes of qualifying for European football.

Poll : 0 votes