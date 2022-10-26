"They do what no one else does" - PSG new signing privileged to have 'front row seat' to watch Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were on fire in PSG's 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League yesterday (October 25). After watching the trio run riot at the Parc des Princes, Parisian midfielder Vitinha has said that it's a privilege to play alongside them.

PSG took the game by the scruff of the neck, with Lionel Messi drawing first blood with a cool finish in the 23rd minute. The Argentine would end the game with two goals and as many assists, the same as Kylian Mbappe. Further goals from Neymar, Carlos Soler, and an own goal from Sean Goldberg secured a convincing triumph for the Parisians, with Abdoulaye Seck netting an unlikely brace for the visitors.

Following the win, PSG have now secured qualification for the knockouts but are locked in a battle with Benfica over who will finish atop Group H.

Speaking after the game, Vitinha said that Christophe Galtier's men are looking to conclude the group stage as leaders.

“The most important thing was to qualify, and we did that tonight with a very good game and a very good result," the Portuguese was quoted as saying by L'Equipe. "It was the most important thing, but now we want to finish first in the group, and that's what we're going to do in Turin."

Vitinha went on to explain what it feels like playing alongside Messi, Neymar and Mbappe at PSG, saying:

"It's a pleasure; it's a privilege to play alongside Messi, Neymar and Mbappe . I have a front row seat to see them. The whole team is amazed by their qualities. They do what no one else does."

He continued:

"It is a great privilege. We want to win the Champions League, of course. But we must not look so far; we must first think of the next match, against Juventus. Then we will see who our opponent will be. You have to go game by game."

PSG will travel to Juventus on matchday six to wind up their group stage campaign. The Parisians will need to match or better Benfica's result against Maccabi Haifa at home to win the group.

How Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have fared for PSG this season

The three attackers have demonstrated great chemistry this term.

This season, Lionel Messi has recorded 11 goals and 12 assists for the Parisians across competitions. Kylian Mbappe has contributed 16 goals and four assists in the same number of appearances, while Neymar has 13 goals and ten assists in 17 games.

With their three superstar forwards running riot, PSG will be feeling confident as they compete across alll fronts this season. It remains to be seen if the trio can guide the Parisians to their first Champions League triumph this term.

