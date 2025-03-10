“They are the ones who get the attention” - Javier Saviola names one undervalued ex-Barcelona star due to Lionel Messi 

Legendary Barcelona forward Javier Saviola has stated that former Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets always went unnoticed due to big names like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, and Andres Iniesta. Saviola played 172 games for La Blaugrana, scoring 72 goals and winning the Spanish Super Cup in 2006.

The Argentine maestro is one of the rare players to have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In an exclusive interview with SPORTbible, Saviola waxed lyrical about Sergio Busquets, hailing him as the unsung hero of a star-studded Barcelona side. The defensive midfielder was often over-shadowed by the likes of Lionel Messi, David Villa, Xavi Hernandez, and Andres Iniesta.

"For me, it’s Sergio Busquets," he said.

"He’s an outstanding, spectacular player with intelligence far beyond the norm. When you watch his matches—whether at Barça or now at Inter—you realise how naturally he plays, making difficult things look simple."

The 2004 Olympic gold medalist with Argentina concluded:

“Many times, he goes unnoticed because he has such a low profile, but his impact on the game is massive. Sometimes, he plays extraordinary matches, but when you’re in a team with players like Xavi, Iniesta, or Messi, they are the ones who get the attention because they’re the ones scoring goals. People do appreciate how incredible he is, but I don’t think he always gets the recognition he truly deserves.”

Sergio Busquets is a La Masia graduate who orchestrated the Blaugrana midfield for over 15 years. He played 722 games and won three UEFA Champions Leagues, nine LaLiga titles, seven Supercopas de Espana, and seven Copas del Rey, among other honors. The Spaniard is revered for his ability to neutralize the opposition's press with his exquisite ball control and distribution skills.

Sergio Busquets turns down chance to reunite with ex-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City: Reports

Sergio Busquets reportedly rejected the chance to join legendary Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The Spanish midfield maestro currently plays with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez at MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Manchester City's Rodri was ruled out of the squad with a cruciate ligament tear at the start of the season. In the absence of their Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder, Guardiola's side has struggled this season.

At present, they are groveling at fifth in the Premier League table with 47 points from 28 games. The Cityzens were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 32 by Real Madrid.

As per SPORT, Pep Guardiola approached Sergio Busquets during the January transfer window. The Spanish tactician reportedly wanted the services of Busquets as a short-term replacement for Rodri till the end of the season. However, the La Masia graduate declined the offer despite initially agreeing to join the English giants.

Busquets was Guardiola's premier defensive midfielder during the tactician's time at Barca. He made 191 appearances for La Blaugrana under Guardiola, scoring seven goals and creating 12 more.

