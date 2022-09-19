"They are probably looking at signing him just so others do not have him" – Paul Robinson warns Chelsea about Premier League rivals hijacking their move for 23-year-old target

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has opined that Manchester City are in a race to snap up AC Milan forward Rafael Leao only to disrupt Chelsea's recruitment plans.

Leao, who has two years left on his current deal at the San Siro, shot to fame with his impressive performances on the left flank last term. During the 2021-22 season, the forward registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 42 matches across all competitions for AC Milan.

AC Milan @acmilan ‍♂️



Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme ‍♂️️



#AlwaysWithYou #SempreMilan What a season for our silver surfer: @RafaeLeao7 ‍♂️Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme‍♂️️ What a season for our silver surfer: @RafaeLeao7 ‍🏄‍♂️⚽️Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme 🏄‍♂️️⚽️#AlwaysWithYou #SempreMilan https://t.co/SbxTislDyi

Earlier this summer, Chelsea were in pole position to sign the Portuguese attacker but had a verbal bid rejected by Stefano Pioli's side, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Serie A giants value the former Lille man at his release clause of £129 million.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato reports that Leao is also on the radar of Manchester City despite the array of offensive players at manager Pep Guardiola's disposal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson claimed that City are only interested in Leao to prevent their Premier League rivals from improving their squad with his addition. He elaborated:

"You would not say that they need another forward. They are probably looking at signing him just so others do not have him. City are amassing a squad with two top-quality players in every position. They do not need any additions when you look at their squad."

"But we know that Pep Guardiola likes to rotate. To have a player like Leao at your disposal would be great. If the board are going to let you sign him, why wouldn't you?"

He added:

"City are a team competing on all fronts so I'm sure he would be interested even if he is not guaranteed to start. You are guaranteed to win silverware at City. What player would not want that?"

A mobile forward and a pacy dribbler, Leao has already contributed three goals and six assists in eight appearances for the Rossoneri so far this season.

Paolo Maldini sheds light on Chelsea's pursuit of Rafael Leao

AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that Chelsea did lodge a verbal bid for Rafael Leao. He said (via the Express):

"Leao's renewal? Rafa knows that, to become even stronger, the best solution is to stay with us. Chelsea made an informal offer for Leao in the summer but Milan decided to reject it."

Holders AC Milan are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Serie A table with 14 points from seven matches. The club will next face Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Saturday (October 1).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far