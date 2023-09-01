"They have the quality to do something big this season" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for Chelsea's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 2).

The Blues opened their campaign with a 1-1 home draw with Liverpool before losing 3-1 at 10-man West Ham United. However, they earned their first league win under new boss Mauricio Pochettino last weekend, beating newly promoted Luton Town 3-0 at home.

Meanwhile, Forest kicked off their second-straight top-flight campaign with a 2-1 loss at Arsenal. They beat Sheffield United at home in their next outing but fell 3-2 at Manchester United in their last game, despite leading 2-0 inside five minutes.

In his column for the METRO, Berbatov reckons the Tricky Trees were unlucky to return from Old Trafford empty-handed. He also added the Blues - coming off a comeback 2-1 win over League 2 side AFC Wimbledon in their Carabao Cup opener - should prevail:

"Nottingham Forest were unlucky against Manchester United, but when you lead two-nil, then you need to know how to keep the lead."

He continued:

"I think Chelsea can be a surprise team this season, with everybody not expecting much because of how they did last season, but, I think, they have the quality to do something big this season, so I will go with them to win. Prediction: 2-0."

The Blues are 10th in the standings, trailing early league leaders Manchester City (9) after three games. Forest, meanwhile, are four places and a point behind Pochettino's men.

"I think he fits the project" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on new signing Cole Palmer

Mauricio Pochettino

New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has overseen a massive overhaul since his arrival at Stamford Bridge this summer. The Argentinian tactician has seen a plethora of players leave and as many as 11 new ones arrives.

Manchester City's 21-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer is the latest one to be signed by the Blues this summer. The Englishman, who has come up the ranks at the Etihad, scored his first senior goal for City in September 2020. He scored in their UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla this season.

In his press conference ahead of the Forest game, Pochettino said about his new arrival (as per Chelsea's website):

"I think he fits the project. ‘He is a young, talented player. Of course, he decided to come because he expects to play maybe more and be more important here, but that is not the most important thing. He wanted to come because he has seen the Chelsea project is for him."

He continued:

"He wants to improve his game, and he needs to show he is better than his teammates and deserves to play and find his place."

Chelsea have spent close to £450 million on new arrivals this summer, with British record signing Moises Caicedo (£115 million) leading the group.