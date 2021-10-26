"They’re accepting mediocrity and don’t care" - Manchester United fans take a dig at rumoured decision to persist with Solskjaer for Spurs game 

According to recent reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be in charge of Manchester United against their clash against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. This comes after much speculation about his potential sacking after United's 0-5 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

Reports also suggest how Sir Alex Ferguson wants the board to give the Norwegian another chance to show his true mettle.

This insinuates that Solskjaer will lead Manchester United in their subsequent games and will hope to turn things around.

Fans of the Red Devils, however, have a completely different take. They believe he has taken United as far as he possibly can. Furthermore, they have stated how hopes of finishing in the top four, let alone winning a trophy, will remain a pipe dream unless Solskjaer is replaced.

Fans are of the view that Solskjaer doesn't have the credentials to compete with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel.

Naturally, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their dismay over the club's current dilemma.

Here's how they reacted:

Razza @MUFCRazza #MUFC 🔴 Solskjaer looks like he’s remaining as Utd manager. Wrong decision in my eyes. We need a change, someone who is much more tactical capable of dealing with this mess. The board have shown yet again that they’re accepting mediocrity and don’t care! #GlazersOut Solskjaer looks like he’s remaining as Utd manager. Wrong decision in my eyes. We need a change, someone who is much more tactical capable of dealing with this mess. The board have shown yet again that they’re accepting mediocrity and don’t care!#GlazersOut 🔰 #MUFC 🔴

Jake Leslie @JakeLeslie23700 Solskjaer still manager for Saturday? Last chance? Not sure, but lose against this Tottenham side and you can't continue.. they are vulnerable, but rotate the squad. Don't use the same stuff. Change it up. Solskjaer still manager for Saturday? Last chance? Not sure, but lose against this Tottenham side and you can't continue.. they are vulnerable, but rotate the squad. Don't use the same stuff. Change it up.

Jamie Anderson @andersonjamie84 How can solskjaer carry on seriously How can solskjaer carry on seriously

' @TheShowtimeReds Manchester United finally have a squad to compete at the highest level after so many years & we are going to waste it with Ole Solskjaer as our manager. Manchester United finally have a squad to compete at the highest level after so many years & we are going to waste it with Ole Solskjaer as our manager.

Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN The decision-makers at Man Utd continue to stun me. In what reality is giving Solskjaer the Spurs game the right move? So, if he wins it's all good? Nothing to see here? It defies belief. A rot has set in; nobody seems to have the nous to rectify it properly. The decision-makers at Man Utd continue to stun me. In what reality is giving Solskjaer the Spurs game the right move? So, if he wins it's all good? Nothing to see here? It defies belief. A rot has set in; nobody seems to have the nous to rectify it properly.

Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN V.similar to Van Gaal having "1 game to save himself" at home to Chelsea, and Utd not sacking him because it ended in a 0-0 draw. This whole "x games to save job" is one of the most ludicrous things in football. When it gets to that stage its *always* over. V.similar to Van Gaal having "1 game to save himself" at home to Chelsea, and Utd not sacking him because it ended in a 0-0 draw. This whole "x games to save job" is one of the most ludicrous things in football. When it gets to that stage its *always* over.

Serge Adam 🇾🇪 @SergeMUFC @AlexShawESPN @samuelmarsden It’s very clear, United are buying time to find the right replacement, sort out what needs to be sorted out. United Board had no plan B if it was all to go tits up with OGS. @AlexShawESPN @samuelmarsden It’s very clear, United are buying time to find the right replacement, sort out what needs to be sorted out. United Board had no plan B if it was all to go tits up with OGS.

Devils_Daily @United_east @AlexShawESPN It’s inevitable he’s going to get sacked after city at least. It’s nailed on. So why are they wasting time, just get rid now. @AlexShawESPN It’s inevitable he’s going to get sacked after city at least. It’s nailed on. So why are they wasting time, just get rid now.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Man United had just signed Harry Maguire from Leicester, he knew absolutely NOTHING about the club yet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him the captain's armband — one decision I'll never understand. Man United had just signed Harry Maguire from Leicester, he knew absolutely NOTHING about the club yet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him the captain's armband — one decision I'll never understand.

Manchester United have reportedly shortlisted Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After the Red Devils lost to Liverpool the other night, they are now seven points behind their rivals. They are also as many as eight points off current Premier League leaders Chelsea.

They currently sit in seventh position, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United have failed to win their last four Premier League games and have conceived nine goals in their last two matches, scoring only two.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Incidentally, they've managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last 21 games. It's safe to say that things are as bad as they can get right now.

To prevent things from getting worse, Manchester United have shortlisted Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte to replace Solskjaer.

The latter is in the running should the Norwegian manager be sacked post this weekend. Conte is one of the most demanding managers in world football right now. Pundits believe he is the kind of manager who can revive The Red Devils from their unexpected slump.

However, joining a team mid-season isn't really Conte's style. But reports suggest the Italian manager is keen to accept the job.

SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale - Serie A

He has been without a club since he guided Inter Milan to their 19th Scudetto in 2021, putting an end to Juventus' dominance in Serie A.

Be that as it may, he has managed to keep everything under wraps. All eyes will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur on October 30th.

