"They’re accepting mediocrity and don’t care" - Manchester United fans take a dig at rumoured decision to persist with Solskjaer for Spurs game 

According to recent reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be in charge of Manchester United against their clash against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. This comes after much speculation about his potential sacking after United's 0-5 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.
Reports also suggest how Sir Alex Ferguson wants the board to give the Norwegian another chance to show his true mettle.
This insinuates that Solskjaer will lead Manchester United in their subsequent games and will hope to turn things around.
Fans of the Red Devils, however, have a completely different take. They believe he has taken United as far as he possibly can. Furthermore, they have stated how hopes of finishing in the top four, let alone winning a trophy, will remain a pipe dream unless Solskjaer is replaced.
Fans are of the view that Solskjaer doesn't have the credentials to compete with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel.
Naturally, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their dismay over the club's current dilemma.
Manchester United have reportedly shortlisted Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
After the Red Devils lost to Liverpool the other night, they are now seven points behind their rivals. They are also as many as eight points off current Premier League leaders Chelsea.
They currently sit in seventh position, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United have failed to win their last four Premier League games and have conceived nine goals in their last two matches, scoring only two.
Incidentally, they've managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last 21 games. It's safe to say that things are as bad as they can get right now.
To prevent things from getting worse, Manchester United have shortlisted Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte to replace Solskjaer.
The latter is in the running should the Norwegian manager be sacked post this weekend. Conte is one of the most demanding managers in world football right now. Pundits believe he is the kind of manager who can revive The Red Devils from their unexpected slump.
However, joining a team mid-season isn't really Conte's style. But reports suggest the Italian manager is keen to accept the job.
He has been without a club since he guided Inter Milan to their 19th Scudetto in 2021, putting an end to Juventus' dominance in Serie A.
Be that as it may, he has managed to keep everything under wraps. All eyes will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur on October 30th.