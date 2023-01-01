"They're definitely going in the right way" - Cesc Fabregas doubles down on Arsene Wenger claims on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Cesc Fabregas, the former Arsenal captain, has praised the excellent job that Mikel Arteta has done as manager of the club. Under the tactician's leadership, the Gunners have emerged as a strong contender for the Premier League title, currently holding a seven-point lead over Manchester City.

Arteta has successfully turned around the team's fortunes after a difficult end to the 2021-22 season, earning the admiration of both fans and experts.

Arsenal pulled off an excellent 4-2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (December 31). After the game, Fabregas commended the remarkable progress made by Arteta at the club.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Arsenal are the real deal. Arteta has done an incredible job. Arsenal are the real deal. Arteta has done an incredible job.

Speaking to The Times (via Mirror), the former midfielder said:

"If we had listened to certain people at a time when Arsenal finished eighth and not doing that well, then maybe Mikel wouldn’t be there. But they gave him the time that was needed to develop his own style, his own players coming in, making his own thing."

He continued:

"Mikel was my team-mate and he helped me a lot when I was very young, he knows the game properly. They haven’t won anything yet, but they are definitely going in the right way."

These remarks echo those made by Arsene Wenger, a renowned figure in Arsenal's history, back in October. The legendary manager also lauded Arteta's efforts and believed that the team was heading in the right direction under his guidance.

According to the Mirror, Wenger claimed that the Gunners are the second-strongest team in the Premier League, only behind Manchester City. He also predicted that they could potentially challenge for the domestic title:

"I think they [Arsenal] have all the necessary ingredients, both tactically and mentally. They can go all the way. Because, as you can see, they create so many chances. I actually see no weaknesses."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta won't get carried away by Manchester City's results and point gap

Manchester City, who sit in second place, failed to beat Everton at home on December 31, playing out a 1-1 draw. This pushed the Gunners to a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Despite being in a strong position, Arteta remains level-headed, stating to BBC Sport (via Mirror) after Manchester City's draw with Everton:

"We knew the result [of the Manchester City game], but the boost is we have to come here and win, and to do that we have to perform at the highest level in this league."

He continued:

"Tonight we had to have a big performance to win against a really good Brighton side. We had to dig in as well. [We have] a lot of things to improve, especially in defending moments. We still have room to improve."

Arsenal will next host Newcastle United on January 3.

