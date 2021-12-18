“They’re fantastic” – Jamie Carragher makes Premier League title claim after Chelsea slip-up

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City remain the favourites to lift the Premier League title this season despite the pressure from his former club.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City currently sit at the top of the Premier League, one point clear of the second-placed Reds after 17 games played.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool legend shared his views on the title race. He said:

“It's unbelievable looking at City right now. I still think they're my favourites for the title. There is very little between them and Liverpool but you see them on a night like that [7-0 vs Leeds], they're fantastic."

He added:

"I think it was only a few weeks ago that Chelsea actually had a four-point lead on Liverpool and Man City as well. It shows how quickly it can turn around. But, certainly, I think with City, Chelsea or Liverpool, if it starts getting to six points, seven points, I think you might have a problem then in terms of catching them."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50 - This was Thomas Tuchel’s 50th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions, and 32nd win (D11 L7). The Blues have kept 31 clean sheets in those 50 games, more than any other side in Europe’s big-five leagues in this period, conceding just 24 goals. Elite. 50 - This was Thomas Tuchel’s 50th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions, and 32nd win (D11 L7). The Blues have kept 31 clean sheets in those 50 games, more than any other side in Europe’s big-five leagues in this period, conceding just 24 goals. Elite. https://t.co/yZg0FmizK7

In the past, Carragher has called Pep Guardiola’s side 'the team to beat', with the Cityzens set to retain the title again this season. City recently claimed the top spot from Chelsea after the Blues endured a poor run of results.

Chelsea have only managed to win two of their last five Premier League games and their inability to bury games has cost them the top spot in the league. The Blues now sit third, three points behind second-placed Liverpool and four behind table-toppers Manchester City.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 📊 Best goal difference in Europe's top five leagues



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool +32

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich +30

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea +26

🇮🇹 Inter +24

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City +23

🇮🇹 Napoli +22

🇪🇸 Real Madrid +22

🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain +20

🇫🇷 Rennes +18

🇮🇹 AC Milan +16 📊 Best goal difference in Europe's top five leagues🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool +32🇩🇪 Bayern Munich +30🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea +26🇮🇹 Inter +24🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City +23🇮🇹 Napoli +22🇪🇸 Real Madrid +22🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain +20🇫🇷 Rennes +18🇮🇹 AC Milan +16

Chelsea will hope to improve their form and offer up more consistent results in their upcoming games. The Blues will hope they can mount a challenge for the Premier League title in the new year.

They are going to be in no man's land: Frank Leboeuf warns Chelsea about Premier League slip-up

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

Former Chelsea center-back Frank Leboeuf has issued a warning to Thomas Tuchel while predicting that the Blues will finish third on the Premier League table.

Speaking to ESPN, Leboeuf warned that Chelsea could soon find themselves in 'no man's land'. He noted that they are not as good as Liverpool or Manchester City and said:

“They have to change something, they have to have those men, the fit guys coming back very, very soon and they have to find solutions. Otherwise, they are going to be in no man’s land."

Leboeuf added:

"They are much better than West Ham and Manchester United but I think they are not as good as Liverpool and Manchester City. So they are going to be on their own and finish third.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar