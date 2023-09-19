"They're finished, done" - Paul Merson explains why Manchester United are already out of 2023-24 Premier League title race

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Manchester United are already out of the title race due to their poor start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. He also thinks only Arsenal and Liverpool will be able to contend with Manchester City this season.

The Red Devils were dismantled 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, September 16, increasing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. They have now lost three of their opening five matches and are currently 13th in the standings with six points, nine behind league leaders Manchester City.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson wrote:

"Liverpool and Arsenal are the only contenders for Manchester City this season. You've just got to stick with Man City for as long as you can. Every game that goes by, you have to make sure you're three points away from them, tops."

He continued:

"For example, Manchester United are already nine points behind. They're finished. Done. They can't win the league - because it's Man City. If it's any other team you can go, 'Oh if you put a run together, you never know.' But City are not losing four or five games."

"You have to start well. Look at Arsenal last season. Look at when Jose Mourinho won the league at Chelsea. He always started well, always. The title race used to start in December and January - and it was about who had the best run after that. Now, Man City have blown it out of the water. You can't fall behind."

Manchester City have made a dominant start to the season and looks to be the team to beat as Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to win their fourth title in a row.

Liverpool and Arsenal are third and fourth in the table, respectively, with 10 points each. While both clubs look set to challenge City, Tottenham Hotspur have also impressed and are currently second in the table with 10 points as well.

When will Manchester United next be back in action?

Manchester United may be struggling for consistency in the Premier League but they will be looking to return to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Erik ten Hag and Co. are set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages at the Allianz Arena tomorrow (September 20). They have been placed in Group A, alongside the Bavarians, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

Bayern are in decent form and are currently second in the Bundesliga table with 10 points. Manchester United will need to show great character in order to get a result against the Bavarians.

The reigning German champions have never lost a home game to Manchester United in their history, having won three and drawn two fixtures.