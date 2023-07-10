"They’re going to be very strong" - Harry Redknapp names club who can challenge Manchester City for the Premier League

Harry Redknapp has named his primary title challengers to Manchester City for the coming season. Last time out, the Cityzens pipped Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to the title, their fifth in six years.

The Gunners saw their hopes of winning the Premier League for the first time since the 2003/04 season go up in smoke. After spending 248 days on top of the table, William Saliba's injury and poor performances in their last nine games saw the north London outfit finish second.

However, the former West Ham United manager believes them to be City's main contender for the Premier League title after the signing of Declan Rice. Speaking to GB News, Redknapp said (via METRO):

"I’m sorry to see him leave West Ham. I was hoping West Ham would keep him for another couple of years at least. But I think he will certainly improve Arsenal’s chances of finishing above Man City next year, which is not easy. Man City will be red hot favourites again. But Arsenal have made a couple of good signings, I think they’re going to be very strong."

Talking about the former West Ham United skipper, Redknapp added:

"He’s a bubbly personality. He’s got a couple in the Arsenal team playing the England team with him. So he’ll adapt very quickly. He will be the life and soul of the dressing room for sure."

Arsenal signed Declan Rice for £105 million, including add-ons.

Arsenal could move for Romeo Lavia amid Thomas Partey exit rumours

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal could intensify their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia should Thomas Partey follow midfield partner Granit Xhaka in leaving the Emirates.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"If Partey joins Xhaka in leaving, I can see Arsenal coming in for a midfielder. I think Romeo Lavia, much like with Liverpool, could be one to watch."

Partey has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Juventus. However, reports suggest that the player has informed his representatives to reject offers from the Saudi Pro League (via CBS Sport).

Lavia was relegated with Southampton after finishing bottom of the Premier League table last season. However, the Saints want £50 million to let go of the midfielder, according to Jacobs.

