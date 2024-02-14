“They’re going to win the league” - Didi Hamann predicts who among Arsenal and Liverpool will beat Manchester City in title race

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has backed his former club to trump Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. A close title race is underway in England's top flight this season with the top three teams separated by a total of two points.

Hamann has given his reasons on why he believes Liverpool will triumph over City and Arsenal, telling That Peter Crouch Podcast, as per TBR Football:

“I do think they’re going to win the league this year. They play City at home. They’ve got quite a good record at home against City. If they beat them, they’re ahead of them. I think they will. I think it gives them that extra boost because everybody wants him to go and send him off with the most possible success. And I wouldn’t be surprised if they win more than the Premier League this season."

Jurgen Klopp's side lead the table with 54 points in 24 games and are two points ahead of both Manchester City and Arsenal. The Cityzens, however, have a game in hand.

Liverpool targeting Bundesliga starlet as their first signing of the potential Xabi Alonso era - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz as their first signing under potential new boss Xabi Alonso, who himself is being tipped as the front-runner to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

As per Football 365 via HITC, scouts from the Merseyside club were present during Bayer Leverkusen's 3-0 win against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, February 10 to watch Wirtz in action.

As per the report, the Reds also kept an eye on Leverkusen player Piero Hincapie as well as Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich. It has been reported that the Reds are ready to spend £110 million for Wirtz's signature.

Wirtz has been a key player for Leverkusen this season under Alonso having contributed with eight goals and 15 assists in 29 appearances across competitions. The 14-time capped Germany international is predominantly a number 10 but can also play on the flanks as well as in the number eight role.