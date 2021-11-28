"They're not going to win that" - Owen Hargreaves predicts the result for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Owen Hargreaves believes Manchester United will eventually flourish under Ralf Rangnick but dubbed Chelsea as favorites to emerge victorious in Sunday's Premier League clash between the two sides..

Here's what he said:

"The fixtures are very kind to them so you could see them going on a really big run and then I think his position is significantly improved. Forget the Chelsea one! [laughs] They’re not going to win that!"

Hargreaves was asked to predict the scoreline for tonight's clash and predicted that Chelsea will score two goals and concede only one in reply:

"I think Chelsea win 2-1," said the former Manchester United midfielder.

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as Manchester United's interim manager a few days ago. He replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who was sacked following the Red Devils' harrowing defeat against Watford.

The former RB Leipzig manager is slated to remain in charge of Manchester United until the end of the current season. However, he will have to wait until December 3 for his first game in charge of the club, which will be against bitter rivals Arsenal.

Will Chelsea continue their dominant run or will Manchester United return to winning ways?

Chelsea have been absolutely dominant this season. They have looked organized at both the domestic and European level. The Blues have scored seven goals in their last two games. Thomas Tuchel's side scored three against Leicester City last weekend and put four against Juventus in midweek.

Manchester United have only won two of their last seven Premier League games. However, they defeated Villarreal to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League. The Red Devils will be riding high on confidence and will hope to convert their European triumph at the domestic level as well.

Although Chelsea were victorious, they were handed a couple of blows in their tie against Juventus. N'Golo Kante limped off and while he is slated to return soon, the Frenchman won't be available today. To make matters worse, Ben Chilwell has been sidelined with an ACL injury and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Manchester United will be without captain Harry Maguire, who received a red card last week. French midfielder Paul Pogba has also been sidelined because of an injury he picked up while on international duty.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Manchester United, while the Red Devils will look to leapfrog Brighton into eighth.

Edited by Parimal