"They're just good at defending" - Glen Hoddle claims 'free-flowing' Chelsea cannot be called a defensive team

Former England manager Glen Hoddle has lauded Chelsea after the Blues' performance against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Hoddle also claimed Chelsea are not a defensive team but are 'free-flowing at times'.

Thomas Tuchel has often been accused of implementing defensive tactics during his time as Chelsea manager. The Premier League giants have, however, scored 30 goals in just 12 league games this season.

Chelsea's 4-0 demolition of Juventus on Tuesday night in the Champions League proved that the Blues possess quality in attack and have the ability to dominate top-quality opposition. Glen Hoddle believes Chelsea are difficult to break down, but have the ability to score goals.

"They actually score goals, are free-flowing at times, but they're just good at defending. He's organised this team and they're difficult to break down. If they need to go into a back five [from a back three], they do. It's only Manchester City this season that I've seen outplay Chelsea," Hoddle told BT Sport.

Chelsea have conceded just four goals in 12 Premier League games this season. The Blues possess one of the best defensive records in Europe and are currently the favorites to win the Premier League and retain their Champions League title this season.

The absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner due to injury was a major source of concern for Chelsea fans. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have, however, stepped up to the plate in the absence of Lukaku and Werner in recent weeks.

John Terry @JohnTerry26

So good to see our homegrown players in this team surrounded my world class players like Thiago Silva @ChelseaFC Dominated one of the best teams in Europe tonight. What a performance from us tonight 💙👏🏻⚽️So good to see our homegrown players in this team surrounded my world class players like Thiago Silva @ChelseaFC Dominated one of the best teams in Europe tonight. What a performance from us tonight 💙👏🏻⚽️So good to see our homegrown players in this team surrounded my world class players like Thiago Silva https://t.co/BlDjGMg8Oj

The form of Reece James and Ben Chilwell is one of the biggest reasons for Chelsea's success in recent months

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Reece James and Ben Chilwell have developed into one of the best wing-back pairings in Europe in recent months. The duo have been in incredible goal-scoring form for Chelsea this season and have been a major reason for the Blues' impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Reece James has scored five goals and provided five assists in 14 games in all competitions for Chelsea this season. The defender has also become England's first-choice right-back thanks to his consistent performances for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Reece James is an absolute joke! 🤭



Another outstanding finish from the Chelsea star! 🔥 Reece James is an absolute joke! 🤭Another outstanding finish from the Chelsea star! 🔥 https://t.co/iUdgv2XI8A

Ben Chilwell endured a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign but has replaced Marcos Alonso as Chelsea's first-choice left wing-back.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 24-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in just six Premier League appearances this season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar