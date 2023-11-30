“They’re not leaking goals simply because of the GK!" - Pundit defends Andre Onana after Manchester United's 3-3 draw in the UCL

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has dismissed the criticism being launched at Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana after his dismal performance against Galatasaray on Wednesday, November 29.

The Red Devils locked horns with Galatasaray at RAMS Park in their UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag's side had a great start to the game as Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes gave them a 2-0 lead within 18 minutes.

Then, Hakim Ziyech's free-kick in the 27th minute went past Onana as he dived the wrong way. Scott McTominay then found the back of the net in the 55th minute, putting his side 3-1 up.

Ziyech had another free-kick at his disposal in the 62nd minute. The Morrocan forward's shot was aimed straight at Onana but he fumbled what should have been an easy save.

Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu then found the equalizer for Galatasaray in the 71st minute, ending a disappointing night for Onana and Manchester United. The former Ajax goalkeeper was heavily blamed for possibly eliminating United's chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

However, Jordan disagrees with such claims, insisting that he is not the only one responsible for United leaking goals. He said on talkSPORT:

"Goalkeepers make mistakes and players make mistakes. The problem is, if your defensive unit in front of you is constantly exposing you in situations where you're being put under pressure more often than not, goalkeepers will make the same mistakes. Man United aren't leaking goals simply because of the goalkeeper!"

Onana has registered 20 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils so far this season, conceding 33 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

"We are not defending good enough" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag makes honest admission after Galatasaray draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that his side have been defensively poor this season. The Dutch boss has rued what should have been a victory for the Red Devils against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

During a post-match press conference, Ten Hag said (per the club's official website):

"We were winning and then we’re losing [points]. We should have taken three points, clear. That is also [the case] in more games: at home against Galatasaray, away in Copenhagen, we played so good."

He added:

"I have to make a big compliment to the team but, in the same moment, I have to criticise the team and us: as a coaching staff and me, as a manager. We are not defending good enough. We are leading 3-1 and you can’t afford the mistakes we’re making, because that makes the difference."

Manchester United have had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign in the Champions League. The Red Devils are at the bottom of their respective group table with just one win. They have conceded the most goals (14) in the group and also scored the most (12).

Ten Hag's side, however, do still have a shot at qualifying for the Round of 16. United are only one point behind third-placed Galatasaray, who are level on points with second-placed Copenhagen.

Manchester United's next Champions League fixture is against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on December 12.