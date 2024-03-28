"They’re not looking at them" - Journalist claims Arsenal have backed out of race for 2 Chelsea targets

Journalist Steve Kay has said that Arsenal have pulled out of the race to sign Chelsea targets: strikers Ivan Toney of Brentford and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa.

The Gunners are the top-scoring side in the Premier League, with 70 goals, five more than second-placed Liverpool. Although goals haven't been a problem for them, the squad lacks a bonafide hitman.

Amid the combination of poor form and uncertain future of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, the Gunners have been linked with many strikers, two of them being Toney and Watkins.

However, as per Kay, the Gunners have moved on from the duo, saying on KS1TV (as per TBR):

“I think we can cross off Toney and Watkins. I see it online they’re still in people’s lists. I’m talking about top transfer people’s lists, but not in my circle, they’re not looking at them at the minute."

Toney - who returned from an eight-month ban in January for breaching the FA's betting rules - has scored four times in 10 Premier League games. Watkins, meanwhile, has 16 goals and 10 assists in 29 league outings this season and six goals in 12 combined games across three different competitions.

What's next for Arsenal and Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Arsenal and Chelsea have had contrasting seasons. While the Gunners lead the Premier League after 28 games, the Blues are languishing in 11th.

Mikel Arteta's side have also fared well in Europe, reaching their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years, where they play Bayern Munich. However, the Gunners lost early in both domestic competitions.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have fared well in both cups. After losing 1-0 to Liverpool in extra time in the EFL Cup final, they have reached the FA Cup semifinals, where they play holders Manchester City.

Before that, though, the two sides return to action in the Premier League. While Arsenal travel to the Etihad on Sunday (March 31), the Blues are at home to Burnley a day earlier.