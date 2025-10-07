"They’re obviously crying out for that kind of player" - Pundit urges Chelsea to launch blockbuster move for ex-Spurs star Harry Kane

Former Premier League defender Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea to sign former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. He believes that the Bayern Munich striker is ideal for Enzo Maresca's side, and the Blues are the ideal side for the Englishman.
Speaking to 10Bet, Johnson said that Chelsea need to look at the strikers Liverpool and Manchester City have and push to sign Kane in 2026. He believes the FIFA Club World Cup champions are the only top side that need the former Tottenham star in the Premier League and said (via GOAL):
"I think if Harry Kane is ready to come back to the Premier League, it’s Chelsea who should make the move for him. They’re obviously crying out for that kind of player, the way they play. They’re a bit more focused on a central striker, and Arsenal would probably play too much tiki-taka to be the right club for him. Liverpool have Alexander Isak and Manchester City have [Erling] Haaland, so Chelsea makes the most sense if he leaves Bayern Munich."
Johnson added that Tottenham would not be the club Kane wants to join as well if he is to return to the Premier League and said:
"I don’t think Harry Kane would want to go back to Tottenham. I think that story is finished for him and the club. He left for a reason, to go and win trophies. He won’t really be able to do that at Spurs if he returns, so why would he go back now? I think for Kane, it doesn’t make sense, it would be like going back to a lit firework. It could blow up in his face. The situation is what it is, and he should keep moving forward in his career now."
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has a £57 million release clause in 2026, and any club can activate it.
Harry Kane open to Premier League move amid Chelsea talks
Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane spoke to The Telegraph this week, admitting that he is open to making a Premier League return. He is happy at Bayern Munich, and is currently not thinking of an England return amid Chelsea talks, and said:
“In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years, I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, not so much. But I wouldn’t say I would never go back.”
Harry Kane has played 23 times against Chelsea, winning eight times and losing 11. The striker has scored 10 goals and assisted three times, with two goals and an assist coming in the 3-1 win with Bayern Munich in September, when they faced the Blues in the UEFA Champions League.