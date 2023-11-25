"They’re playing much better" - Mark Lawrenson makes big prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester City to secure a win against Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday, November 25.

Lawrenson believes that Liverpool have improved a lot this season with skipper Virgil van Dijk back to his best. However, the former Republic of Ireland international still thinks Manchester City will be favorites against his former club. Lawrenson told Paddypower:

"We don’t know where everyone’s going to be after international duty but I’m going to go for Manchester City to win this. I do think Liverpool will score, they’re playing much better than they have been and Virgil van Dijk’s back now to where he was maybe 18 months, two years ago."

Lawrenson pointed out that Pep Guardiola's side are very difficult to play against and are likely to dominate possession. He added:

"City are just so difficult to play against and you’d say Liverpool are better at attacking than defending. With City having loads of the ball I’ll go for them."

Lawrenson's prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

Manchester City currently sit at the top of the table while Jurgen Klopp's side are just one point behind.

Dirk Kuyt makes score prediction for PL clash between former club Liverpool and Manchester City

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has backed his former side to beat Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday (November 25). The former Netherlands international has predicted a 1-2 win for the Reds, backing Darwin Nunez to score the winner. The Dutchman said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

"I see Liverpool winning! Darwin Nunez making the winning goal. Both teams will score. 1-2 the final score."

Liverpool have a solid record against Manchester City having won 108 in 224 meetings between the two teams while Manchester City have secured 60 wins.

However, the Reds have won only one of their last 15 matches away from home against the Sky Blues in the Premier League, with their only victory during this period coming by a 4-1 scoreline in 2015.

The Reds' most recent victory at the Etihad Stadium came in a Champions League quarter-final second leg in April 2018 (2-1), sending them through 5-1 on aggregate. Meanwhile, the Cityzens will be looking to make it 24 home wins in a row in all competitions with a win against Jurgen Klopp's side.